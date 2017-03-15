Owners will reopen Westport Golf Course

× Expand File photo The Westport Golf Course will reopen this year under its current ownership.

WESTPORT — The current owners of the Westport Golf Course are not moving forward to sell the property.

But they do plan on opening, updating and operating the popular local links themselves.

“We would like to open sometime in April, depending on the weather,” Leslie Hall Butzer told the Sun.

The golf course and its historic club house have moved out of bankruptcy court and state court proceedings.

Butzer and her brother Robert Hall removed the property from their brother John Hall’s ownership with a mortgage purchase about three years ago, sparking bankruptcy and litigation.

Their attorney said last week that the family was working to sell the 327-acre property.

“The sale is not going to happen,” Butzer said.

She and sister Rickie Hall, a PGA golf instructor, traveled to Westport from Florida last week to survey the course.

“We came into town to investigate what needs to get done,” Butzer said. “There are repairs needed on the clubhouse along with other items.

“The maintenance equipment will also be updated.”

The clubhouse restaurant likely won’t reopen this year, Butzer said.

“But we are looking to obtain permits to serve some food, like hot dogs and hamburgers, and first getting the course up to par. We’re feeling that the course is going to be in better condition than it has ever been.”

Butzer said it is a business prospect they very much look forward to, given the welcome they received in Westport and the fondness local residents have for the golf course.

“We have lots of hope and see lots of potential. Positive energy is the word we like to use,” Rickie said in the phone interview.

“We would like to get the men’s league up and running again,” Butzer said.

They also look forward to providing golf lessons and membership options.

“The family is dedicated to making the golf course work,” Butzer said.

As to improvements at the club house, the owners would like to make it a bigger event center and possibly pursue the addition of housing development on surrounding land, a project that has been discussed with town officials in the past.

But at this point, the Hall/Butzer team is just beginning to review town zoning that would impact such development.

For now, Butzer said, the important thing is to get the golf course in shape for the upcoming season — including equipment, which is sorely needed to refurbish the greens.

Supervisor Mike “Ike” Tyler said Butzer and Hall came to meet with him in person.

“The first meeting I had with this group yesterday,” he said on Thursday morning.

“And it was very positive. I have a feeling something nice is going to happen at the Westport Country Club. In the months preceding, we’ve heard a lot of hearsay and maybe 20 people a week have asked me what’s going on at the golf course.”

Speaking in person with the owners instilled confidence in the future of the town’s popular golf links and its club house venue.

“I think it is a major step in the right direction that we finally get to meet the owners and talk to them. I have informed them, like any business in town, we will do whatever it takes to help them be successful.

“And I am anticipating good things happening up there in the next few years,” Tyler said.

The Hall/Butzer family is installing a new telephone line and said they will make sure to announce next steps once membership options and firm dates to open are in place.