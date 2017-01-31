P’burgh Irish fest gets the go-ahead

PLATTSBURGH — The Discover Plattsburgh/ADK Hard Cider festival and parade will return on March 11, with lawmakers giving the festival the official go-ahead at a council meeting last Thursday.

The city council approved the use of the farmers market building and a portion of the Durkee Street Parking Lot for the festival, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They also approved the closure of City Hall Place, Saily Avenue and Bridge Street for the parade.

The free Irish fest drew hundreds to downtown Plattsburgh last year. Adirondack Hard Cider turned the farmers market building into the Adirondack Hard Cider Tavern, where visitors were able to enjoy local beer and cider while listening to a performance by the Irish band, the Watling Street Lads.

CAPITAL PROJECTS

Two capital projects were approved last Thursday.

One capital project will allot $51,000 to allow for the purchase of new events chairs, a new floor and the building of a wall to create a “functional fitness space” in the city rec center.

The other will allot $135,000 to allow for the repair of the Champlain Park sea wall, the transport of newly purchased city docks — which will now cost $21,000, not $30,000, according to public works — and the inspection of city bridges.

ANIMAL CONTROL

James Burgess will continue his work as Nuisance Animal Control Officer for the city.

Lawmakers voted to continue his contract through 2017 last Thursday. The officer will earn $25,000 for round-the-clock responsibility for rogue animals.

Prior to the renewal of Burgess’ contract, lawmakers said they received multiple calls from constituents regarding skunks, which has been an ongoing issue in the city for months.