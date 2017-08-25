P’burgh to tighten up scrutiny of housing complexes

PLATTSBURGH | A proposed zoning amendment that would allow the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board to subject certain housing complexes to additional scrutiny is coming down the pike.

The Plattsburgh Town Board has set the hearing for Sept. 7, according to town Planning Technician Malana Tamer.

This amendment comes after a controversial Melody Lane housing complex was approved in April, despite resident uproar.

Tamer said that the new amendment is in response to that case — somewhat.

“It’s kind of in response to that,” she said. “The board was a little confused as to what they could do and say. It’s been said for a long time that (this type of project) should be looked at.”

For example, the new zoning ordinance amendment will give the planning board more power to place greater consideration on how a project could impact other single-family communities in the area.

That’s above the normal considerations like a project’s impact on traffic, according to Tamer.

“We’re not saying that (those projects) aren’t allowed,” she said. “Just that (the planning board) will be looking more closely.”

With any hope, this amendment will allow the planning board to avoid conflict with projects in the future, she said.

Senior Planner Trevor Cole was unable to be reached for comment before this edition went to print on Tuesday.

For more information on the public hearing, visit townofplattsburgh.com or call the town’s planning department at 518-562-6850.