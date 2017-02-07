P’burgh town government sees personnel shifts

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling During last week’s meeting, town of Plattsburgh officials approved a senior account clerk’s retirement, along with several other appointments.

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is navigating several personnel changes this month.

Marsha Wynne, a senior account clerk for the town’s wastewater and water department, retired on Feb. 7 after 20 years of service.

Officials spoke highly of the civil servant.

“She helped shape that department,” said Councilman Thomas Wood.

“She always went out of her way to make sure people were treated respectably,” Councilman Martin Mannix added. “She will be hard to replace.”

Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town is working on finding a replacement.

Wynne, of Morrisonville, declined to discuss her retirement.

“I’m a very private person,” she told the Sun.

SEVERAL APPOINTMENTS

Matthew Favro has been appointed deputy town attorney.

Favro will be working alongside the current deputy attorney, CJ Madonna, until the end of the year for training purposes.

Cashman declined to discuss the reasons for the change.

“Conversations have taken place on this transition due to his personal needs, but that’s all I can say at this time.”

Madonna could not be reached for comment.

Favro will need to take an oath of office within 30 days in order to make this appointment official.

Town officials also appointed several individuals — Mannix, Robert Smith, Christine Breyette, Robert Miller and Roger Livernois — to the Water Advisory Committee, who will be joining Town Finance Manager Patrick Bowen and Town Water and Wastewater Superintendent Scott Stoddard.

The committee was formed by the town last month to help determine future water and wastewater rates and address existing and future concerns in both departments, said Cashman.

ROAD NAME APPROVED

The 12-minute board meeting ended with a resolution to name a new private rightaway Starfish Lane.

The roadway, located off Commodore Thomas MacDonough Highway in Cumberland Head, was given a name for 911 purposes, said Cashman.

Jim Woods, town highway superintendent, made the recommendation of naming the road Starfish Lane, which was accepted by the town board.

The next town meeting will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.