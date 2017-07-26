Paddle boarder found in lake

TICONDEROGA — Divers found the body of a missing 61-year-old man who fell off his paddle board at the Ticonderoga end of Lake George.

Michael J. Butler III of Patchogue, Long Island, was recovered in 8 feet of water about 40 yards from the shore on the Baldwin Road side of Lake George in the town of Ticonderoga.

With the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office dive team, Butler was found at about 7:30 a.m. on July 22, according to the Lake George Park Commission and the Ticonderoga Police Department.

He fell off his paddle board early Friday evening near Mossy Point, police said. Essex County Coroner Frank Whitelaw said an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The search had been suspended Friday night and resumed early Saturday, with Ticonderoga Fire Department also participating.

Essex County 911 called Ticonderoga Fire Department and EMS to the vicinity of 371 Baldwin Road at around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Multiple callers said the man fell off the paddle board.

Butler had been staying in the area.