Paddleboarder drowns at Point Au Roche

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Peter C. Reed drowned on Lake Champlain Thursday after falling off a paddleboard. His death remains under investigation by the state police.

BEEKMANTOWN — Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a man on Lake Champlain.

Peter C. Reed drowned near Point Au Roche on Thursday morning.

Reed was paddleboarding with a friend approximately 100 feet offshore when the pair, operating separate boards, fell in.

Neither parties were wearing life jackets.

Reed's board was pushed away by the high winds and he began to tread water, said state police.

A nearby resident who was onshore saw the pair and responded via boat to render assistance. He threw a life vest to Reed and attempted to render assistance to other individual.

Reed went underwater and did not resurface.

The two individuals searched the area for Reed and were soon joined in the search by members of the New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff's Department and UVM Health Network at CVPH Emergency Medical Technicians.

Authorities discovered Reed 40 minutes later.

He was transported to UVM Health Network at CVPH and pronounced deceased by at 11:45 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning and the case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.