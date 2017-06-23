Paid director sought for Lake George Teen Center

× Expand Photo by Flickr user |vv@ldzen| under creative commons license

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George’s new teen center should have a salaried director, according to its founders.

Fran Cocozza, a co-founder, asked for the town to consider paying toward the salary of a part-time center director, citing that a paid director rather than a rotating roster of volunteers would boost the experience for teenagers and assure the center’s sustainability.

Cocozza said two to four adult volunteers oversee activities there, but having a center director who establishes ongoing rapport with teenagers would be beneficial and help the center fulfill its mission.

Hiring a director would boost growth, special programming and allow for the introduction of academic tutoring, as well as assuring the center’s sustainability, Cocozza cited in a report.

“The momentum is there now, and we’re looking for a mechanism for keeping this going,” Cocozza said.

Dickinson said the town was appreciative of the program.

“It’s been great for the community, and we are very supportive,” he said.

But Town Board Member Vinnie Crocitto, who is the liaison between the board and the town youth commission, said he wanted to make sure the town did not undertake another excessive “legacy expense.”

“We want to see the teen center continue operating,” he said. “We’re willing to participate, but we don’t want to take on the whole burden.”

Cocozza, who is principal of the local high school, said that much of the cost of operating the center could be raised through donations and fundraisers. He said that a lake cruise has already been donated by the Lake George Steamboat Co. to help in this regard.

Town board members responded that they’d be willing to spend $2,000 or so annually towards the center, and would be seeking for the village and school district to contribute financially to the center as well.

Town Planning and Zoning Director Dan Barusch said that converting the senior center’s lighting to LED illumination might save as much as $2,000 annually, offsetting part of the cost of operating the center.