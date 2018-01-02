Paid family leave begins in New York

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York Beginning on Jan. 1, state residents may take up to eight weeks of paid leave at 50 percent of their average weekly wage. Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined the new program on Long Island on Dec. 31, 2017.

ELIZABETHTOWN | New Yorkers gained a new safety net on Jan. 1.

The state’s new paid family leave law is among the most generous in the nation, allowing job-protected time off to bond with a new child, care for sick family members or pitch in when a loved one in the military is deployed.

Employees may now take up to eight weeks of paid leave at 50 percent of their average weekly wage.

When fully phased in over the next four years, state residents will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid time off annually at 67 percent.

The new program applies to 6.4 million private-sector workers.

Full-time employees will be eligible after 26 consecutive weeks on the job, while part-timers working fewer than 20 hours per week will qualify after working 175 days within 52 weeks.

Advocates say the new law will provide critical support to family members caring for older relatives.

“No one should ever be forced to choose between caring for a family member and risking their economic security,” said Beth Finkel, state director of AARP New York, in a statement.

New York’s population is growing older than the rest of the country, particularly in the Adirondack Park, which will rival Florida’s west coast as having the oldest population in the U.S. if current trends continue.

Becky Leahy, CEO of North Country Home Services, said the new legislation is welcome as more and seniors “age in place,” or outside of nursing homes and senior centers.

Family members are the first resource when someone has a health issue, she said, and the new legislation will help make the transition less stressful.

“There is a caregiver shortage in the country and it’s only going to get worse,” Leahy said.

The program is mandatory for nearly all private employers, and public employers may opt into the program.

Coverage will be included as a rider to an employer’s existing disability insurance policy, and will be funded by employees through payroll deductions.

Contributions in 2018 will be 0.126 percent of an employee’s weekly wage.

“It is a very small amount, about $1 a paycheck,” said Zach Hutchins, director of communications for the Business Council of New York State.