Paine gets Marquis de Montcalm Award

× Expand Photo provided The Marquis de Montcalm Award was recently presented to Peter PAine of Willsboro. From left are: Beth L. Hill, president of Fort Ticonderoga; Sanford Morhouse, Fort Ticonderoga Association Board chairman; Peter S. Paine Jr., Fort Ticonderoga trustee emeritus and award recipient; and Anthony Pell, Fort Ticonderoga trustee emeritus.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga has confered its Marquis de Montcalm Award on Peter S. Paine Jr.

The award is Fort Ticonderoga’s highest honor and was given in recognition of Paine’s years of leadership and service to the museum.

Paine was given a reproduction of a Chevalier of the Order of Saint Louis, a prestigious French medal given to the Marquis de Montcalm in 1757.

“Peter is a force of nature,” Fort Ticonderoga Association Board Chairman Sanford W. Morhouse. “He exudes competence and inspires confidence in others.

“Peter took the helm during Fort Ticonderoga’s darkest hour in 2008. Under his leadership, he put the organization’s finances in order, preserved the museum’s priceless collections, completed the construction of the Mars Education Center, brought order to governance, attracted new and talented board members, and hired Beth Hill, the (current) president and chief executive officer.”

It was in those years that the fort considered selling some of its collections, laid off employees and saw attendance plummet.

Paine, a lifelong resident of Willsboro and New York City, was elected as a member of the Fort Ticonderoga Association in 1990. He served several terms on the Board of Trustees, was elected chairman in 2008 and served in that role until Jan. 1, 2013.

Since that time, Paine has served as a trustee emeritus.

The award was presented at Fort Ticonderoga’s annual Summer Gala held at Fort Ticonderoga.