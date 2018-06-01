Paint a paddle for Street Art

× Expand Photo provided From left with two of the local wood products for the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Street Art Project are Essex Industries/Mountain Lake Services employees Ed Barber, Jimmer Sherman, and John Gereau. Essex Industries made all of the products for this year’s project.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s 8th-annual Street Art project will have the theme “Local Wood Products.”

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership its Promotions Committee invited businesses and organizations to sign up to be a Street Art Auction project sponsor.

The cost of sponsorship is $35 for a wooden paddle, $70 for a kid’s picnic table, and $70 for a wooden bench.

All of the items have been made by Essex Industries of Mineville, which is part of Mountain Lake Services.

Sign up by contacting the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, the partnership coordinator, at 518-585-6619.

A limited quantity of each of the products will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We hope to have many businesses and organizations sign up to be Street Art Sponsors for the 2018 project,” said Promotions Committee Chair John Bartlett. “We have a total of 21 local wood products that need sponsors. (This will) support the community and show community pride through this project.”

Hand-painted wood products will be on display at Ticonderoga businesses and organizations beginning in June. Community members and visitors are invited to check out the uniquely-designed items as well as stop by the businesses and organizations in Ticonderoga sponsoring this project.

The initial Street Art project was wooden soldiers, “Soldiers on Parade”; followed by Adirondack chairs, “Relax in the Adirondacks”; bird houses, “For the Birds”; “Adirondack Benches”; “Adirondack Rain Barrels”; “Pallets”; and the return of the Adirondack chairs last year.

The goal of the Street Art project is to decorate sidewalks, businesses, and organizations with hand-crafted, hand-painted art work done by local artists as well as raise funds for a Montcalm Street project.

Anyone can participate by sponsoring a local wood product, being an artist and being creative with a favorite theme, or attending the auction held on Aug. 16 at Libby’s Bakery Café at a time to be announced.

“On behalf of our team here at Essex Industries, I’d like to thank the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership for allowing us to be a part of their Street Art Project,” said Essex Industries Director of Operations/Marketing John Gereau. “It was our pleasure constructing the items for this year’s project. Local business partnerships like this are exactly what aid us in our mission of enriching the lives of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.”