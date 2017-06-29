Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s 2017 events start this weekend

× Expand Photo provided Grimacing as he digs in his heels to halt a charging 550-pound steer and flip it on its side, Olin Ellsworth of Warrensburg competes in a rodeo in New Jersey. Ellsworth — who won the 2016 First Frontier Steer Wrestling Championship —will be among the cowboys competing Saturday at Painted Pony Rodeo of Lake Luzerne, which is launching their 2017 season of weekly rodeos this weekend — and some crowd-thrilling action is expected. To purchase discounted tickets for the Friday or Saturday rodeos, with or without a Texas-Style barbecue buffet beforehand, see paintedponyrodeo.com.

LAKE GEORGE — One of the premier rodeos in the northeastern U.S. launches its 2017 season this weekend.

Painted Pony Championship Rodeo begins its annual schedule of three weekly rodeos on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, and all are invited to witness the dramatic action.

Evenings at Painted Pony start with a Texas-style barbecue buffet beginning at 6 p.m. Serving continues until the rodeo begins at 8 p.m.

Held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day, up to 100 or more cowboys and cowgirls compete at Painted Pony Rodeo each evening to earn points towards earning a berth in national championship finals in their sport.

The competition features bareback and saddle bronc riding, calf and team roping, steer wrestling, and cowgirls’ breakaway roping and barrel racing — as well as bull riding, the crowd favorite.

The competition includes rodeo clowns and a professional announcer. Specialty events like audience dance contests are held between the rodeo events. Covered grandstands mean the crowd can enjoy the action regardless of less-than-ideal weather.

The Painted Pony is well known among rodeo stars across the nation, as its bucking stock are annually chosen for national finals competition because they are athletic and rowdy animals. Just this spring, six of their animals were chosen for the Dodge Ram Circuit Finals Rodeo in Florida.

During the evening, the venue’s concession stand sells rodeo souvenirs, western clothing, as well as beer and hamburgers. Rodeo fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.

Afterwards, people from all walks of life join competitors to share socializing and music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Painted Pony’s Longhorn Saloon.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price online at paintedponyrodeo.com or at the Painted Pony’s main office. Children under three are free. For details, including group rates, call the Painted Pony at 696-2421.

Founded in 1953 by Don “Wild Horse” Baxter, the Painted Pony Rodeo has for 64 years offered an iconic experience of American culture — It’s considered the oldest weekly rodeo in the nation.

Shana Graham, who owns and operates Painted Pony with her husband Shawn, said Tuesday that her venue offers a rare and unique experience.

“We say Painted Pony is where the pavement ends and the West begins,” she said. “It’s where our western heritage comes alive!”

The Painted Pony Rodeo is located at 703 Howe Road in Lake Luzerne, five miles from Lake George Village.