Painted rocks add to allure of Champlain village

Photo by Janet McFetridge Village resident Lindsey Gilman participated in the first rock painting session last month. She painted two rocks and gave them to her two daughters. Photo by Janet McFetridge Regan Cushing, Mary Sousa and Erin Sousa participated in the first rock painting session last month. Their rocks were either kept for themselves or hidden out in the community.

CHAMPLAIN — Strolls through the village just got a little more interesting thanks to little painted rocks scattered in random places.

These hidden treasures covered with colorful acrylic paint can be found on the ground or hidden in trees.

Once discovered, they can be hidden again, left alone or kept as a personal gift.

The rocks are part of a new art project spearheaded by Champlain Trustee Janet McFetridge to encourage people to get outdoors and be creative.

“There’s something about creativity that just soothes the soul,” she said.

McFetridge learned about the concept through a group in Texas called the Mansfield Rocks, who have been doing a similar community project for months.

McFetridge said she was so impressed that she decided to start the project in the village.

The first rock painting session was held at the Champlain Meeting House late last month.

More than 10 village residents participated, including Lindsey Gilman, who said participating was “a lot of fun.”

Gilman painted four rocks. But instead of hiding them out in the community, she gave them to her two daughters, 4-year-old Lucy and 2-year-old Milo.

“My 2-year-old particularly likes rocks,” she said. “So, she was really excited.”

That day, about 10 rocks were scattered across the village, said McFetridge. More will be created and distributed on a day-to-day basis.

McFetridge said she plans to host more rock painting workshops sometime this spring when the weather becomes nicer and more consistent.

Dates and times are yet to be determined.

In the meantime, McFetridge encourages village residents to paint rocks and hide them in the community.

McFetridge also suggested that people participating in rock scavenger hunts take a photo of their finds and post them on the “Champlain Proud: Creating a Community Together” Facebook page.

For more information or to view future events, visit the “Champlain Meeting House” Facebook page or call 298-5548.