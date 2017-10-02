Painter reflects on 50 year career

× Maybelle Gregory of Port Henry holds one of her paintings. Gregory is artist of the month at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Port Henry painter Maybelle Gregory is artist of the month for October at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

Gregory, 78, has been painting for more than 50 years.

“My father always said, ‘work is exercise,’” she said. “I do mostly landscapes, some with animals. I don’t sell them, usually; I give them away to friends.”

The Champlain Bridge in Crown Point is one of her favorite subjects.

“We can see the bridge from my house,” she said. “We have 50 acres. We named it Gregory’s Mountain. Four of us live on the mountain, including my two sons.”

She and her husband have two sons and a daughter, and many grandchildren.

She graduated from SUNY-New Paltz with double majors in art and education.

Gregory works mostly in acrylics, with some watercolors.

“I did Champ for my grandchildren,” she said. “I knew they’d enjoy it, and they did.”

Champ, the legendary Lake Champlain monster, is believed to frequent the waters around Port Henry.

Gregory was an art teacher from 1961 to 1996, when she retired. She started at Mineville High School, then moved to Moriah Central School when the new district was formed.

“I had thousands of students,” she said. “Most of them remember me, because I often see them in public.”

Her home has a dining room studio for her work.

“We have a place in Florida, and sometimes I go out and paint there,” she said. “I don’t go out as much to paint around here.”

Her granddaughter, Margo, is also an artist.

“She’s very good,” Gregory said. “I’m glad it runs in the family.”

Several of Gregory’s works are on display now at the chamber offices in downtown Port Henry.