Painter uses barn board for canvas

PORT HENRY – Julie Potter-Firlik says she always liked to paint and finally decided it was time to start a new career.

So, 10 years ago, the Port Henry native picked up a brush and a box of oil paints, found a piece of barn board and created a scenic painting.

“I started dipping my toes in the water,” she told The Sun. “It seems like a long time now.”

Potter-Firlik is the featured Artist of the Month for March at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street in downtown Port Henry. Her work will be on display throughout the month.

“I work in oils, painting mostly landscapes, some birds,” she said. “There are some nice views of the lake and the mountains from my house.”

She lives off Lakeview Avenue, high above Lake Champlain and the town, in a house near the one where she grew up.

Although she also paints on canvas, her favorite medium is barn board, the weathered wood taken from old farm barns. She’s been known to wander around the area looking for pieces of it.

“I grew up on a farm,” Potter-Firlik said. “The things I see come to life on a board.”

Her house is a favorite place for brightly-colored cardinals.

“I have a deep love for chickadees and cardinals,” she said. “And I just have a need to paint. Some days I wake up and before my feet hit the floor I know what I’m going to paint that day.”

She said she often paints from memory of a place.

“I can do a lot in my head,” she said. “I know what they look like. Some of the places I paint don’t exist. I sometimes start without anything in my mind.”

Her kitchen is her studio, and she has a Facebook page called “This Potter Paints,” at facebook.com/potterpaints/.

“Julie is a very talented artist,” Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Sprague said. “We’re fortunate she’s agreed to be our Artist of the Month. I think people will enjoy seeing her work.”