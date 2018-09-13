Painters come to Ti

× Expand Photo provided An artist paints a classic Ticonderoga scene at a previous Plein Air..

TICONDEROGA | Conjure up images of the French painter Renoir, and thoughts turn to outdoor easels on the banks of the Seine, or in gardens bristling with colorful flowers and ladies’ hats.

A taste of this open-air art will come to Ticonderoga over the weekend, with the 5th Annual Adirondack Harvest Plein Air Festival, where residents will notice artists from throughout the northeast painting outdoors alongside the La Chute River, Lake Champlain or Fort Ticonderoga.

Anyplace that’s scenic will be fair game for the 16 artists who are being hosted by Ti Arts, and will exhibit and present for judging the art they have produced over the weekend on Sunday, Sept. 16, at the association’s downtown gallery at 119 Montcalm St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of Plein Air (a term derived from French Impressionism, which focused on outdoor light, meaning plain air) is twofold, said the event’s coordinator Mariann Rapple. It introduces artists to the public and, just as important, to each other.

The stereotype of the introverted artist isn’t entirely wrong, and Rapple said the artists are treated to a cocktail hour and a sit-down dinner where they can chat about their work, offer each other support and exchange email addresses.

When artists are out in the streets or parks, residents are encouraged to strike up a conversation to learn about the art and the person who is creating it. The results can be surprising.

According to Rapple, at a previous event, a father and two young sons happened upon a painter in the park.

The boys were asking questions and partaking in a conversation with the painter, Tom Ryan.

The artist told them about the show opening at the gallery the next morning and that they would be able to see the finished painting. The next day, the boys and their parents arrived at the show and Ryan had presented each of them with a gift of a small framed painting that he did the night before.

“Who knows what interest he may have ignited in them at such a young age and kudos to their parents for following through with a visit to the art show,” Rapple said.

The artists donate works to the gallery as well and offer their paintings for sale to the public, so it’s likely the art that residents see being produced outside can be bought on Sunday.

And they price the art not on what they might be able to get in Manhattan, but in what the community can afford. Along with mixing business and pleasure, the artists believe they are playing a role in helping Ticonderoga become known as an arts town.

“They feel like there are people in this community trying to bring in arts and cultural events,” Rapple said.

For further information about the event, email adkharvestpleinair@gmail.com.