Palmer: Essex County budget almost ready

File photo
Essex County will likely meet the state-mandated tax cap this year, Essex County Manager Dan Palmer told lawmakers on Monday, Oct. 16.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said the tentative 2018 spending plan is nearly complete.
“We are going to take one more good look through it but we feel we are in good shape for the upcoming year,” Palmer said in the Finance Committee Meeting on Monday.
Palmer said the gap between the proposed spending plan, which will be unveiled next month in full as a tentative budget, fills a gap of around $3.2 million between the needs of the county and the state-imposed tax levy cap with fund balance and other means.
“Using $1.9 million in fund balance is around where we were last year, and the rest can be removed by using more fund balance or taking out some of the one-time capital projects which can be funded in other ways.”
Palmer said the projects are in the 2018 budget as of now, but could be removed and funded through bonding or other funding methods in order to bring the budget and tax cap numbers closer together.
The manager added a drop in insurance also helped.
“Had a break in the health insurance with the reduction with the overall costs,” Palmer said. “We will make the cap.”
Palmer and Finance chairman Tom Scozzafava also credited the department heads for their work on the budget.
“The departments had some of the best budgets I have ever seen,” Scozzafava said. “They stayed within the lines and did a great job working with us and looking at their budget.”
“They have been good about looking at only looking for the funding we need to fun the county,” added Palmer.
North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi pointed out this was the final year of the five year plan instituted by Palmer to bring the county’s spending more in line.
“Five years ago was difficult days and there was a lot of contention,” Politi said. “We stuck to that plan and it turned out to be the right thing to do and we are now financially stable and on our feet.”
“Our fiscal stress rating is at .12 percent (adding the example of Franklin County, which is at 67 percent), which means we’re doing well and doing our job,” Palmer replied. “I thank the board for the support they have given us over the past five years. We showed this was the right way to run a county budget.”
NEW TAX SALE
Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin said the next property sale for Essex County will take place Nov. 30.
“The order is in the judges hands and when we get that we will start foreclosures for the properties and the date is set with the auction company,” Diskin said. “We will have a good six to seven weeks to get the sale.”
Scozzafava offered a concern that some people may try to buy the properties back from the county at auction.
“These individuals should be barred from ever being able to take part on these bids,” he said. “These buildings are in a situation that never should have happened but they did.”
Diskin said something could be written into the agreement, but there would be ways around it.
The issue is they will have families come in or they will create an LLC, so there are many ways to go around it,” Diskin said.
Palmer suggested trying to take over a property in dire straits as a “test.”
“It might be something that we do as a test where we grab a property off the auction, then tear it down and see if it pays off to do that,” he said. “The reality is if you can sell the property and the other person comes in and cleans it up, that’s the best way to do it. But it’s an idea that does deserve consideration and see if there are test site we could do that with.”