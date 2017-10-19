Palmer: Essex County budget almost ready

× Expand File photo Essex County will likely meet the state-mandated tax cap this year, Essex County Manager Dan Palmer told lawmakers on Monday, Oct. 16.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said the tentative 2018 spending plan is nearly complete.

“We are going to take one more good look through it but we feel we are in good shape for the upcoming year,” Palmer said in the Finance Committee Meeting on Monday.

Palmer said the gap between the proposed spending plan, which will be unveiled next month in full as a tentative budget, fills a gap of around $3.2 million between the needs of the county and the state-imposed tax levy cap with fund balance and other means.

“Using $1.9 million in fund balance is around where we were last year, and the rest can be removed by using more fund balance or taking out some of the one-time capital projects which can be funded in other ways.”

Palmer said the projects are in the 2018 budget as of now, but could be removed and funded through bonding or other funding methods in order to bring the budget and tax cap numbers closer together.

The manager added a drop in insurance also helped.

“Had a break in the health insurance with the reduction with the overall costs,” Palmer said. “We will make the cap.”

Palmer and Finance chairman Tom Scozzafava also credited the department heads for their work on the budget.

“The departments had some of the best budgets I have ever seen,” Scozzafava said. “They stayed within the lines and did a great job working with us and looking at their budget.”

“They have been good about looking at only looking for the funding we need to fun the county,” added Palmer.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi pointed out this was the final year of the five year plan instituted by Palmer to bring the county’s spending more in line.

“Five years ago was difficult days and there was a lot of contention,” Politi said. “We stuck to that plan and it turned out to be the right thing to do and we are now financially stable and on our feet.”

“Our fiscal stress rating is at .12 percent (adding the example of Franklin County, which is at 67 percent), which means we’re doing well and doing our job,” Palmer replied. “I thank the board for the support they have given us over the past five years. We showed this was the right way to run a county budget.”