Panel delays adopting shared services plan

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County’s shared services panel decided on Aug. 25 that it would be better to wait until 2018 to develop a county-wide shared services rather than put one together in only three weeks.

The panel, which is composed of supervisors, mayors and representatives of the North Warren and Queensbury school districts, voted to postpone the development of the shared services plan and adopt it in 2018 rather than hastily put together a plan before the Sept. 15 deadline.

“Very few counties are implementing the plan this year,” Acting County Administrator Kevin Geraghty told the panel. “Most are deferring until 2018.”

Panel members unanimously agreed to wait until 2018, with many saying it would give the panel time to come up with a good plan.

“I don’t think we need to rush,” said Queensbury County supervisor Douglas Beaty.

“I agree,” Town of Queensbury supervisor John Strough said. “We can’t put it together in three weeks.”

Johnsburg Deputy Supervisor Arnold Stevens said although he did not have a vote on the panel, he agreed it was better to wait.

Geraghty asked panel members to put together ideas for sharing services in the meantime.

Several ideas were floated at the panel meeting, including sharing services for plowing and maintaining county roads within the municipalities.

Ideas already being considered by the panel include having all towns maintain country roads within their limits and consideration of having a youth incarceration center in the old jail with two or three counties participating.

Other ideas include joining the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) for financial risk management services and the NYS Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition.

Geraghty said after the Aug. 25 meeting, the county is already participating in joint purchasing programs through the county or state.

“We have an efficient plan mandated by the state,” Geraghty said.

The panel has been tasked with developing a plan outlining how much its plan would save, as well as a breakdown of anticipated savings per average taxpayer, homeowner and business.

The plan is to be developed with input from the public, unions and the panelists.

More than one public hearing will be held on the shared services property tax savings plan.