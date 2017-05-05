Panel discussion to delve into ‘fake news’

KEENE VALLEY — The Keene Valley Library will host a panel discussion on today’s news environment on May 8, continuing a series that began in February.

The program is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The panel will include Dan Alexander, Publisher and CEO of Sun Community News, on today’s changing environment; Brad Hurlburt, history and government teacher at Keene Central School, on educating students to deal with today’s news world; Joe Pete Wilson, Keene Town Supervisor, on understanding news; and moderator Peter Slocum, former newspaperman.

“We are delighted to offer this program, to examine this crucial issue from several different angles,” said Karen Glass, Library Director. “We want to help members of our community search for a place where we can agree on facts.”

All members of the community are invited to attend this special program — whatever their political persuasion — and participate in the discussion.

Dan Alexander, who writes a weekly column in addition to heading the Sun newspapers, recently announced a new “Point of View” feature to counter the contentious media environment that has “given rise to so much noise people aren’t sure whom they can believe and find themselves gravitating to what they want to believe versus what they need to know.”

Brad Hurlburt has been working for years to help students navigate that charged environment. Joe Pete Wilson has worked with North Country Community College students on the same challenge, and now faces the media in a new role as a local official.

For more information, contact the Keene Valley Library at 576-4335 or through kvla.library@gmail.com.