Panel OKs county-wide shared services plan

× Clinton County’s shared services plan received final panel approval last week. The plan will now be submitted to the state by County Administrator Michael Zurlo. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | A county-led panel of local mayors and town supervisors last Friday officially approved Clinton County’s shared services plan, a savings roadmap expected to net over $700,000 worth of savings to municipalities throughout the county.

One of the largest proposals, a centralized dog control service under the jurisdiction of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, was ultimately sunk before the final vote.

Ausable Supervisor Sandra Senecal, Black Brook Supervisor Jon Douglass, Clinton Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair, Peru Town Supervisor Peter Glushko and Saranac Supervisor Nick Carter were the first to opt out of the plan, citing the costs.

What followed was a domino effect as the cost to run a county-wide dog control service — $139,000, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo — got steeper for towns who remained to split the cost.

With the updated cost, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, Ellenburg Town Supervisor Jason Dezan, Schuyler Falls Supervisor Richard Potiker and Altona Town Supervisor Larry Ross opted out.

The remaining supervisors and village mayors followed, citing both an inability to shoulder the $139,000 cost between their municipalities and the additional cost to retain their individual dog licensing services.

The remaining proposals — including county takeover of Rouses Point policing and City of Plattsburgh assessment services — received near-unanimous approval.

The only exception was in the case of LeClair, who opted the Town of Clinton out of utilizing county pricing for office supplies, and electric and gas through the Municipal Electric & Gas Alliance.

With the panel’s final approval, Zurlo will submit the plan to the state.

Based on actual savings, which will be recorded by the county and the individual towns, villages and the city, municipalities throughout the county may be eligible for a reimbursement check from the state.

But this approval doesn’t mark the end of shared services discussions.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said that his fellow supervisors, as part of the Clinton County Supervisors Association, would continue discussion of ways to save money through collaboration.

“I think it’s good if we keep this dialogue open,” said Zurlo. “There will always be opportunities for municipalities in Clinton County to work together.”