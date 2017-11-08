Panel urges students to stop, look and wave

PLATTSBURGH | After she was hit by a car on campus last year, she couldn’t stop screaming.

At least that’s what people told SUNY Plattsburgh student Kyrsten Lyman.

“They said I was screaming, but I don’t remember,” she said.

For Lyman, who was hit by a distracted driver while crossing the street last September, what happened after she hit the windshield is murky — but she recalls waking up at the hospital a little later with multiple injuries.

Lyman told her story to a cluster of college students and faculty as part of a pedestrian safety forum last Thursday.

She had been enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh to study nursing at the time, and following her accident, she had to drop chemistry — which forced her to pay another year’s tuition to complete her studies.

Lyman said that the long-standing urban legend on campus about the college paying for your tuition if you get hit by a car is, definitively, a myth.

“Sometimes I’m still jumpy around crosswalks,” she said. “I’m definitely more cautious.”

Though she had looked both ways before crossing the street, the pedestrian lights were chirping and drivers around seemed alert, it still happened, she said.

“I remember seeing this white car coming toward me and thinking, ‘Is it going to hit me?’”

TWO WAY STREET

University Police Chief Jerry Lottie said that when addressing pedestrian safety, his team looks at three things: education, environmental changes and enforcement.

To help improve safety, the college has put up additional signage, pedestrian signals and have raised crosswalks on Rugar Street.

And if traffic laws are broken, that’s where enforcement comes into play, Lottie said.

“It’s a two way street,” said Lyman. “You can’t be in a crosswalk and think no one is going to hit you, but the drivers have some responsibility too.”

City Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said that in an effort to look at pedestrian safety, the city had also partnered with the college on a traffic study of the intersection at Broad and Beekman streets earlier this year.

EDUCATION

According to Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley, more could be done to educate students about pedestrian safety.

Wiley suggested mandatory training, noting that some students from out of town could be unaware of how to navigate crosswalks in Plattsburgh.

“We believe because they’re 18, 19, 20 that they know this, but they don’t,” Wiley said.

Students across campus, and the community at large, is encouraged to stop, look and wave at the drivers stopped at the crosswalk before crossing the street.