Panelists talk North Country refugee ‘crisis’

Plattsburgh Cares, a local advocacy group, held a forum on the "North Country Refugee Crisis" at SUNY Plattsburgh on Sunday. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The number of refugees crossing into Canada at Roxham Road in Champlain is declining.

But people are expected to continue to stream into the country throughout the winter, according to Solidarity Across Borders, a Montreal-based immigrant advocacy group.

Nearly one hundred people attended a forum Sunday at SUNY Plattsburgh to discuss what organizers are referring to as a crisis.

According to the National Post in Canada, more than 32,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Canada this year.

While statistics for the Roxham Road crossings are not immediately available, 5,530 of those entering the country have done so through Quebec, according to the Canadian government.

Immigration Attorney David Gervais attributes this exodus to fear generated by the current administration.

“We’re seeing political changes with clamped down immigration,” Gervais said, referencing the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the “scrapped” U.S. Refugee Admission program and President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.

In Quebec alone, 17,205 people seeking asylum have been processed by the Canadian Border Services Agency and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), according to a recent report by the IRCC.

After illegally crossing into Canada at Roxham Road, refugees are entered into a lengthy, sprawling process to obtain asylum status, Solidarity Across Borders member Mary Foster said.

According to Gervais, that process could take anywhere from 3-7 years — the acceptance rate is currently around 60 percent.

Oftentimes refugees have to wait three months just to see if they qualify for asylum status and 17 months before a hearing on their request is held. In the meantime, they can’t apply for assistance and they aren’t allowed to obtain a working permit, said Foster.

“It’s a situation of incredible precariousness.”

WHAT’S LEFT BEHIND

In the small, serene town of Champlain, nestled at the northernmost tip of Clinton County, oftentimes the only hint that refugees are passing through what is left behind.

A slideshow of photographs — some depicting families disembarking amidst a cluster of cabs, others capturing the clothing, photos, bus passes and airline tickets left in the grass on Roxham Road — illuminated the dark auditorium at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hawkins Hall.