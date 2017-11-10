Papermaker hosts career day

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga High School students pose at the entrance sign to International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill after a day-long career fair at the plant.

TICONDEROGA | A group of 17 Ticonderoga High School juniors and seniors recently went to International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill for an all-day career fair.

Mill Manager Jay Wilson greeted the group and discussed the mill’s mission, its history, how paper is manufactured there, and IP’s history of community service.

Wilson said he emphasized the importance of safety and environmental stewardship at International Paper.

He told the students that “doing the right things, for the right reasons, in the right ways, all of the time is the IP way.”

The group was with two guidance counselors and a faulty member and was given an extensive tour of the mill, including reviews of the woodyard, pulp mill, power plant, paper machines and finishing area.

They also met with production operators who discussed their experiences at the mill. The operators shared the wide range of benefits they have, from work relationships with their co-workers to opportunities for career advancement. They also talked about some of the challenges of work life at IP, including shift work.

IP Operations Manager Tim Stocker and Human Resources Specialist Matt Maneri talked with the students about job opportunities.

They told them the mill is currently hiring for full-time entry level positions at a starting wage of $15.09 per hour, with a competitive array of benefits including a 401K plan, retirement, and health benefits.

Stocker and Maneri explained that for the typical new hire wage rates quickly increase. They said that is not unusual for operators to earn more than $18 per hour within six months of employment.

At the end of the day, Wilson presented each student and counselor with a gift pack that included a ream of Hammermill paper made at the mill.

“With the success of this career day, the plant intends to conduct outreaches to other area schools to foster a continuing relationship with students and teachers in Essex County,” he said.