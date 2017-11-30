Parade and Santa coming soon

× Expand File photo The annual Holiday in Hague will take place Saturday, Dec. 2. Highlighting the festivities will be a Christmas parade.

HAGUE | The annual Holiday in Hague celebration is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 2 with a parade and visit from Santa Claus.

The festivities start with a tree-decorating contest along Main Street in the hamlet.

Prizes are awarded for artistically decorated trees and traditionally decorated trees. Judging is at noon.

Then, the Christmas parade begins at 2 p.m. from the Town Park on Route 9N and features floats, carolers, a dressed-up doggy competition and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade makes its way through town to the Hague Community Center on Route 8, where the town Christmas party is held and children can visit with Santa.

The Silver Bay YMCA Conference Center will be on hand to do crafts with kids.

Hague Senior Citizens will have a Christmas Shop set up at the Community Center throughout the day.

“They (seniors) always have a variety of great Christmas items, along with fresh baked goods for sale,” the event’s Pat Hintze said. “So come to Hague and have a fun family day.”

The festivities continue at 6 p.m. at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, with awards for the best decorated trees. Food and beverages will be available and music will be provided by DJ Tom.

Anyone wishing to decorate a tree or participate in the parade, should call Hintze at 518-543-6502, and anyone who would like to enter a dressed up doggy in the parade, show up at the Hague Park at 1:45 p.m. to line up.

Prizes are awarded for the best costumes.