Parade needs a grand marshal

× Steve Boyce and his wife, Sylvia (not shown), were grand marshals of the Best 4th in the North Celebration in last year. Grand marshal nominations are being taken now. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Grand marshal nominations are now being taken for the Best 4th in the North Parade in Ticonderoga.

The theme for the 2018 Parade and Celebration is “Superheroes and Villains.”

The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Committee, a sub-committee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, is encouraging the community to participate by suggesting names for the grand marshal.

Parade participants are also encouraged to register as early as possible for planning purposes. The committee would like to see floats from attractions, businesses, sports teams, clubs, organizations, and so on. The committee encourages everyone to use the theme or red, white, and blue.

“We encourage community members, organizations and businesses to submit nominations for the 2018 grand marshal, as well as register to participate in the parade,” said committee Chair Debbie Barber. “For a grand marshal, think of people who are truly dedicated to the community, and serve the Ticonderoga area throughout the year, people who have been an inspiration to the community, or someone who fits the theme well.”

Grand marshal nominations can be submitted on the Best 4th in the North Facebook page or by emailing tmsp@timainstreet.org. Barber said all nominations will be reviewed by the committee.

The deadline to submit nominations is April 9. Parade applications can be found at www.timainstreet.org, or picked up at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Montcalm Street Partnership coordinator, office in downtown Ticonderoga.

The Best 4th in the North Celebration will take place July 1-4, with a grand fireworks display, parade, Montcalm Mile organized by the LaChute Road Runners, disc jockey, live music, food, vendors, rides, games, and much more. An additional day may also be added.

Without the support of area businesses and community members, the celebration would not be possible, Barber said.

The event costs about $30,000 each year, with most of that being raised by the volunteer committee. The Town of Ticonderoga supports the celebration with $10,000.

Donations in support of the committee’s efforts are tax-deductible, as the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership is a IRS tax law 501c3 not-for profit organization.

For more information on the Best 4th in the North, visit www.timainstreet.org, or contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619.