Parade went off despite rain

× Kellie Valentine as the Lake Champlain monster, Champ, rode in an open car through the Port Henry Labor Day parade in heavy rain. Organizers are praising her for being a good sport. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Port Henry Labor Day celebration organizers considered cancelling the annual event this year because of heavy rains but were crushed by the logistics needed.

It started pouring hours before the parade on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3, Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said at a recent chamber meeting.

“There were 75 participants,” she said. “You’d have to call them all. You can’t cancel something that big.”

The bands in the parade are prepared to march in the rain, she said, and some have rain gear.

“The bands prepare for it (rain),” Sprague said. “There are contracts. If there was thunder and lightning, we would have postponed it, for safety, to later in the day.”

Most vendors reported they did OK, not great, business, she said.

“We pulled it off,” she said. “We got though it.”

She said special appreciation should go to Kellie Valentine, who dressed as Champ, the Lake Champlain monster, for the parade, and got soaked in the heavy costume.

Van Slooten Harbour Marina won first place for its pirate ship float in the parade, a $100 cash prize.

The Town of Moriah, Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, and many businesses contributed toward the celebration, including Pre-Tech Precision, Edgemont Bed-and-Breakfast and Port Henry Marina, and there were fundraisers held.

The chamber raised about $7,000 for Labor Day, and after paying the bands, fireworks company and others, had $1,800 left.

“We’re in good shape for next year,” Sprague said.