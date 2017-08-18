Paragliding comes to Bulwagga Bay

× Expand Photo provided Paraglide New England will soon be offering rides from the Bulwagga Bay Town Campground in Moriah. Founder Calef Letorney took this selfie of himself high above the mountains.

MORIAH | The Point at Bulwagga Bay could soon be a paragliding destination.

Calef Letorney of Paraglide New England wants to start a paragliding business from the Town of Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Campground.

The group has been testing the high flying craft at the Point for the last few weeks.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said Letorney approached him about permission to operate the service.

“He’s very interested in that site,” Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting. “I’m excited about it. It makes this area a destination. Is this something you (Letorney) want to do this season?”

Letorney replied that it was.

He said once he gets permission he’ll file a certificate of insurance. Operations will be during daylight hours.

“We’d like to tow from early in the morning to evening,” Letorney said. “It depends on weather.”

He stressed that this is paragliding, which is different from parasailing, and is not a high speed operation.

Paragliding is the recreational adventure sport of flying paragliders: lightweight, free-flying, glider aircraft with no rigid structure. The pilot sits in a harness suspended below a fabric wing made up of a large number of interconnected baffled cells.

“We’d like to bring the sport of paragliding to that area,” Letorney said. “The boat has a winch on the back, which connects to the pilot on the shore. The paraglider is on the shore and is pulled aloft. They can go up to 5,000 feet and land on the beach.

“Bulwagga Bay is ideal.”

He said he filed the paperwork with the town to request authorization. The local operation would have two employees at first, a boat driver and a glide technician, and might add another boat if demand warrants. Cost would be about $130 a ride.

Scozzafava said he doesn’t know what the town would charge for a lease, and they can discuss that at a future meeting.

“This is something I think will be a huge benefit to this community,” Scozzafava said.

Paraglide New England also operates mountain paragliding at West Rutland, Burke, and Sugarbush Mountain, all in Vermont.

The Town Council voted 4-0 to grant the group approval, subject to a certificate of insurance being provided. Councilor Timothy Garrison was absent.