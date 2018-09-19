Paramedic classes start training

× 1 of 4 Expand Bryce Taylor, left, works as an advanced EMT in Lake Placid, and Brandon Minogue is an EMT at CVPH. Certification to Paramedic will bring them to the top level certification as EMTs in a program recognized across the U.S. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 4 Expand Bruce Barry, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Paramedic Program Director, helped create and launch the 900-hour course that extends from now through Dec. 2019. Applications for the next session will be available in April 2019. Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 4 Expand Brandon Minogue is one of 22 students taking the first regional Paramedic Education Program launched in a collaboration between the University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Council in Queensbury; Essex County Emergency Services and North Country Community College. Photo by Kim Dedam × 4 of 4 Expand Paramedic Education Program students at the Public Safety Building in Lewis began classes last week, the first of 900 hours over the next 15 months to prepare them for certification as top-tiered Emergency Medical Services personnel. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

LEWIS | A new class looks to add 22 paramedics to North Country emergency response teams.

Based at the Essex County Public Services Building in Lewis, the program’s connected-classroom expands access to students in Malone and Queensbury with closed-circuit television.

Seven attend classes in Lewis, nine are in Malone and six meet from a classroom Queensbury.

All are working toward paramedic certification, the highest of three tiers of emergency medical service (EMS) response personnel.

Some students in the program are paid professionals serving area community ambulance squads already.

Brandon Minogue, of Plattsburgh, is a full-time tech with the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

And Bryce Taylor is a full-time tech with the Lake Placid Ambulance Service who has also applied to join the EMT ranks as a volunteer with the Moriah Ambulance Squad, serving the community where he lives.

Both are millennial generation first responders, motivated to advance careers here in a job they love.

“I’m taking this course to become a better provider,” Taylor said.

“The time is an investment in the knowledge we need to take care of people who rely on us.”

“When people call an ambulance, they want to know the techs in that ambulance are well-trained, knowledgeable and have the skills to help them through their emergency,” Minogue said.

“The person calling is probably having one of the worst days in their life. And it is important that they can trust the person taking care of them.”

SHIFTING FIELD

Dedication, compassion and attention to detail are not new qualities among EMTs.

What is changing is the job track.

Both Taylor and Minogue are motivated to learn and progress in a profession rapidly adapting to fill in for dwindling volunteer corps throughout the region.

Some students in the class are volunteers, advancing education to support service to their community.

But in reality, Minogue said, most paid techs also spend time volunteering.

The Paramedic Education Program was created to address a regional shortage of EMS personnel, according to instructor Bruce Barry, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Paramedic Program Director, who helped create and launch the course.

Unlike fire districts that fund fire companies or municipal budget items that fund police and sheriff departments, EMS is not considered an “essential service” in the U.S.

Ambulance costs are covered by some medical insurance.

EMT and ambulance squads have to fund their work with donations unless they can be supported within another essential service district.

Barry sees the move to paid services as inevitable.

“I do and for a multitude of reasons,” he said.

“Volunteerism is declining, in part because the time and cost training and certification takes is becoming unfeasible. The ability for volunteers (often with full-time jobs) to cover high volume areas is deteriorating.”

Adding a layer of shared EMT service in Essex County, part of it with paid staff, Barry said, just makes sense.

“I think that a county system would eliminate variables, such as response time. It would also work to create a standardized system, which will improve patient care.”

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT

The paramedic program also bridges a certification shift underway in New York State.

Both Taylor and Minogue are Advanced EMTs Critical Care (AEMTCC), a designation unique to New York that occupies a tier between Advanced EMT and Paramedic in the federal system.

Training for the AEMTCC is being discontinued in New York after next year, they said, so the paramedic program achieves the top level EMS training.

The program was created in an innovative collaboration between the University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital; Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Council in Queensbury; Essex County Emergency Services and North Country Community College.

Upon completing the 15-month, 900-hour program, the first class of students will receive Advanced Life Support (ALS) Certification and will be ready to sit for the New York State Paramedic Certification exam in December 2019.

Students who successfully complete the program also earn up to 30 college credits through an articulation agreement with North Country Community College.

Collaborators spent two-and-a-half years creating the Paramedic Ed Program, Barry said.

Its goal is to add EMS staff to Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren and Washington counties, an area with more than 300,000 year-round residents spread out over approximately 6,500 square miles.

There are only 113 certified paramedics serving the five-county region.

This program is different than the EMT curriculum at NCCC, Barry said.

And it has built-in working agreements with 12 hospitals and 30 EMS agencies to give paramedic students experience, particularly with high-volume squads like those in Wilton, near Queensbury, or UVM transport teams in Burlington.

Last week launched the first class, the first eight of 900 hours that will finish up in December 2019.

“I would love to encourage people to come into this job,” Taylor said.

“We have a direct impact on the patients we see. I go home every day knowing I helped someone.”

Applications for the next session will be available in April 2019. Tuition and fees for the program are approximately $5,000 and financial assistance is available.