Parking ban set for July 4 in Ticonderoga

The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North needs many streets closed

by

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Town Council has ordered no parking on several streets from 10 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday, July 4 for the Best 4th in the North celebration.

Tickets will be issued to violators, officials said.

The streets are: south side of Burgoyne Road from Tower Avenue to Frazier Bridge Road; north side of Burgoyne Road from Frazier Bridge Road to Mt. Hope Cemetery; north side of Burgoyne Road from Canal Street to State Route 22; south side of Cossey Street to Rock Street; north and south sides of Cannonball Path; and Burgoyne Road (formerly Rogers Street) will be closed in its entirety for the fireworks presentation at dusk. 

The best viewing location for the fireworks is the town green next to the Ticonderoga Community Building.

There is no smoking allowed in Bicentennial Park, where most 4th of July events are being held.

