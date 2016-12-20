Parking banned in Port Henry

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY — The parking of vehicles of any kind on Main, Broad and Church streets in the Village of Port Henry is prohibited between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. through March 31, 2017.

All other village streets and roads: in the event of, and during a storm, park all vehicles on the sidewalk side of the street. Residents’ cooperation is appreciated and helps to ensure that village streets and roads can be properly cleared of snow.

Any vehicle found in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The Village of Port Henry offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday, and on Monday Jan. 2, 2017 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Garbage will be picked up in the village on Tuesday for these two weeks.