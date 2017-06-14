Parking hot topic as tourist season heats up

LAKE GEORGE — Whether or not village homeowners should be allowed to provide public parking of vehicles on their properties during local major events was again debated by members of the village board at a recent meeting.

Weighing the issues of providing additional much-needed parking versus creating hazards and undertaking liability risks, the board discussed the topic at length on May 30.

With the village jammed with people and vehicles during the Fourth of July weekend, the Lake George Adirondack Nationals Car Show as well as during Americade, the board members said they recognized the need for parking, but were unsure of whether allowing homeowners to park cars in their yards was a wise move.

Village trustees talked about how the practice would require extra policing to make sure it was being done in a way not to compromise safety, abridge the rights of neighbors, or incur liability risks.

Hearing about how the village was sued years ago for a person tripping and falling after parking on private property, village trustee John Root said adopting the initiative would prompt a “free-for-all.”

Repairs to village fire boat okayed

The board decided to allocate $7,330 towards repairs to the engine and drive train of the fire boat operated by the Lake George Fire Department.

Chief Jason Berry noted that the fire boat was used on 36 occasions, 12 of which were “legitimate” emergency situations, including overturned craft, boat fires and shoreline blazes.

He told the trustees that replacing the entire fire boat would cost $380,000, but accomplishing the repairs would cost about $43,000, which could be paid primarily by the fire department’s budget or its reserve funds.

He said the Lake George Volunteer Fire Co., a private not-for-profit entity owns the craft — and already has spend $17,000 to repair it — while the Lake George Fire Department deploys it.

Berry said the fire company has budgeted $52,000 for emergency vehicle repairs this year from its vehicle replacement fund.

In other business, the village board:

• approved hiring Elan Planning $3,500 at a maximum cost of $3,500 to apply for a state grant to pay for designing streetscape improvements at the north end of the village.

• accepted a bid of $7,820 from Plug-In Stations Online to provide an electric-vehicle charging station that can recharge two vehicles simultaneously. The charging station is to be installed in the James St. parking lot, and the purchase price is to be refunded by a state grant. The board is planning to have another charging station installed at the town center.

• decided to decline renewal of Mannix Marketing’s $2,500 contract to promote the village through websites and via email. Board members said that the prominence of advertising and listings on both the Lake George Chamber of Commerce’s and Warren County Tourism Department’s websites — and their respective Facebook pages — were sufficient for village promotion. Blais said that earlier in May he turned down an offer by radio station WCQL to publicize village events for $2,200 for the same reason.

• approved hiring William Kirby as a full-time, year-round sanitation worker at the village wastewater treatment plant at a rate of $14 per hour. Another similar position is likely to be open by mid-summer.

• heard from Mayor Blais that lighting for the Shepard Park amphitheater stage was renegotiated at a lower price, allowing the project to resume its progress towards a projected completion date of June 15. Donations toward the Shepard Park amphitheater upgrades project, which have to date been far short of expectations, have picked up in recent days, Blais said. He noted that one community-minded individual had donated $4750 toward the project. He said several thousand dollars more was needed to meet a challenge grant offered by the Charles Wood Foundation, which calls for $25,000 be raised by the Village by this summer.

• discussed a proposal to place a 36-feet-high cell-phone transmission pole on the sidewalk next to Dr. Morbid’s Haunted House near the intersection of McGillis Ave. and Canada St. The new pole would host a relaying that would strengthen Sprint’s cell signal in downtown Lake George. Trustee Ray Perry said the 16-inch-diameter pole would earn the village $500 per year and be “unobtrusive” at that intersection, but Blais said it wouldn’t be appropriate.

• approved paying Sterling Commercial Appraisals of Saratoga Springs $1,500 for an appraisal of 10 acres of village property off Transfer Road which the village may soon put up for public bid. Anthony Brody of Yankee Boat Sales has proposed to build a boat storage building there where a village sand pit is now located.