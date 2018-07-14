Parking on residential property in village faces regulation

× Expand Lake George Village Town Hall

LAKE GEORGE | An ordinance that allows village residents to host public parking on their properties during three local special events will likely be ready for consideration by the village board at their July 16 meeting.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais told the village board at their June meeting that village and town planning director Dan Barusch was now working on drafting regulations for public parking on private property — which is now counter to local zoning laws — during the Americade motorcycle rally, the Fourth of July, and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

“Allowing public parking on private property is a good idea — so local residents make a little extra money, and it allows us to accommodate more visitors to village,” Blais said.

While the village trustees had suggested recently that the proposed regulations include a requirement for residents to obtain a permit from the village and provide proof of insurance, Blais said he’d rather not include such mandates in the ordinance.

But Trustee John Earl said he supported requiring insurance so residents couldn’t claim ignorance of their liability risks. Blais responded that residents would instead be warned by the village that by hosting public parking they were “opening themselves up to tremendous liability.”

Blais said the local law, however, was likely to mandate that vehicles entering and exiting properties must go over driveways or through curb-cuts, and not drive over curbs. The ordinance would also likely include prohibition of hawking — residents soliciting parking.

Blais said the public parking would be allowed for the full seven days of Americade week and Thursday through Saturday during the annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show — but for only one day for the Fourth of July festivities.

Earl expressed concern, however, about the potential noise and disruption of a large number of motorcycles hosted in a residential neighborhood.

“It’s one thing to have a yard filled with six to eight cars, and another with 28 motorcycles,” he said.

Blais responded that for many years, it has difficult for people to find a parking space during Americade.

Also, Blais noted that Americade’s block party drew a crowd of thousands and was a substantial success. Trustee John Root requested that village workers remove extensive black tire marks on Canada St. in front of Shepard park caused by “burnouts” conducted by stunt motorcyclists during the block party.

“It’s an eyesore; it looks like total lawlessness occurred,” Root said. Blais responded that the burnouts would be a factor in deciding in upcoming years whether to permit such block parties — and that the village’s fees for closing down Canada Street would likely be increased.

Chriskindlmarkt snubbed for grant

Also, the board rejected a request for $3,000 in additional occupancy tax money to support the upcoming Christkindlmarkt, a three-day outdoor crafts festival patterned after European holiday festivals. A joint effort of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and the Adirondack Folk School, the Lake George Christkindlmarkt is scheduled for Dec. 7 through Dec. 9.

Blais said the sponsors already received $3,000 in occupancy tax receipts from the town and $10,000 from the village-town joint occupancy tax committee for the event. The village typically charges $1,500 per day for the use of the Festival Commons, but the charge for Christkindlmarkt has not yet been determined, he said.

The board rejected the request based on the fact that the request was six months after the deadline for occupancy tax grant applications, and that such a sum is not available in the village’s 2018 occupancy tax budget.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business the board:

• approved a special event application for Lake George Association’s July 14 concert “Music Against Mussels” at Shepard Park which is to raise money to prevent the spread of such invasive creatures as quagga and zebra mussels in Lake George;

• approved a Lake George American Legion annual coin drop on Beach Road near the West Brook Road intersection;

• allocated money to pay former village clerk-treasurer Darlene Gunther at a rate of $40 per hour to retrieve and copy hundreds of documents recently requested by area government watchdog Travis Whitehead under the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

• adopted a resolution, at the request of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, affirming a commitment to reducing the road salt in wintertime roadway de-icing. Blais noted that the town already had a memorandum of understanding with the state Department of transportation to reduce roadway salt with innovative technology and substances, and was involved in a pilot project to employ the advances on state Route 9 from Lake George Village to Bolton Landing.

“We’ve been a leader in this effort,” Blais said.