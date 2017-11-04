Partial tax payments are not installments, assessor says

× Expand File photo Johnsburg tax assessor Christian Holt said there has been a lot of misinformation circulating regarding the state law allowing towns to accept partial property tax payments.

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg tax assessor has said people are making mistakes when it comes to understanding the idea of partial tax payments.

Christian Holt said New York State law was amended to allow municipalities to accept less than 100 percent of the yearly property tax owed, but said it is not an installment plan.

“I had a few people contact me, Holt said. “It is about the ability to pay. Currently the tax collector can only accept 100 percent. The new law allows the town to collect less than 100 percent.”

Holt said, for example, if a property owner’s tax was $1,000, and could only pay $800 when the tax is due, the municipality could accept the $800, and the taxpayer would have a $200 balance.

Municipalities send tax payments to the county during January, February and March.

If there are shortages, the county would make the municipalities whole at the end of the tax collection period. The taxpayer would then owe the county and would be subject to penalties and interest.

The new law allows the towns to accept partial payments and charge a municipal fee of not more than $10 to be paid with each partial payment.

The partial payment system does not affect the levy, and the total valuation of the town has nothing to do with the town’s ability to collect taxes.

“Whether we are at 2 percent or 100 percent (of fair market value) partial payments have no effect on the taxes collected,” he said.

At the Oct. 17 Johnsburg Town Board meeting, tax collector/town clerk Jo A. Smith recommended the town not consider partial tax payments, saying, “I don’t feel it would be a good thing.”

Smith said she came to her recommendation after speaking to other town clerks and the town lawyer.

“Our available funds would be cut in half,” she said. “And nothing’s been done on the reval. If we were at 100 percent the board might consider it.”