Party Time in Moriah!

PORT HENRY — The Moriah community will celebrate the boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball teams this Friday, March 24, with several events throughout the village.

The Moriah Booster Club, Moriah Central and Town of Moriah are co-sponsoring the event, which begins with a player meet-and-greet from 4 until 4:45 p.m. in the MCS gymnasium. People can have pictures taken and get autographs from the players.

At 5 p.m., the players will participate in a parade which will start at the school and end at the Knights of Columbus Hall in the village of Port Henry.

Following the parade, there will be a community dinner at the VFW hall in Mineville, home of the last team to win a state championship, the 1930 Mineville Miners. Dinner will include baked ziti, salad, rolls and deserts.

The price for the dinner will be by donation, and funds raised will help to offset the costs for championship memorabilia for both teams.

For more information, visit the Moriah Booster Club Page on Facebook.