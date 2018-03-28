Passing the Olympic Torch

Olympians return as Hometown Heroes, share the Olympic spark with area youth

SARANAC LAKE | Hundreds of children from civic and athletic clubs escorted Olympians in a brightly bannered homecoming parade last week. Their handmade posters, banners ten-kids-wide, American flag regalia and U.S.A. winter hats told a tale of commitment, practice and celebration. Main Street was a stream of red and white and blue with some scout khaki, shiny brass horns and five-colored Olympic ring banners blended for good measure. Behind the steady pace of boots and the beat of Saranac Lake's High School Band, a hometown heroes float whisked seven Olympians down Main Street. Each of the local sports heroes calls this region home, most born, raised and inspired to compete here, including luge Olympian and silver medal winner Chris Mazdzer. Fresh from competition on other continents and the Pyeongchang XXIII Winter Games in South Korea were Keene's Tommy Biesmeyer; Lake Placid's Andrew Weibrecht and Lowell Bailey; Paul Smiths native Tim Burke and Lake Placid residents Summer Britcher, a gold medalist at the Youth Olympic Games in 2012, and Nick Cunningham, a bobsled athlete who is also a sergeant in the New York National Guard and a member of the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program. Wearing their Olympic team hats, jackets, sweaters and U.S.A. mittens, homecoming athletes were cheered by the youth and past Olympians whose pedigree dates to the 1960s. Joe Pete Wilson, Sr. rode down the parade route with Natalie Leduc. "It's a wonderful, wonderful parade," he said. "It's great to be able to get so many of these fine guys and gals together." Wilson credits strong local winter sports programs for keeping the Olympic spirit burning bright here, before, through and after Winter Olympics held in 1932 and 1980. "The athletes spend more time with the juniors here than in other places. That's the way it should be," Wilson said. Wilson competed in Nordic ski events in the 1960 Olympic games in Squaw Valley. Even then, nearly 60 years ago, the community was a wellspring for Olympic fire. "There were so many dedicated older people, clubs and organizations that helped me along the way," Wilson said of this region's longstanding legacy.

Inside the Harrietstown Town Hall, rally emcee Eric Wilson said the Olympic spirit is part of Adirondack culture. “The Olympic connection is alive and well in Saranac Lake,” he said, pointing to long rows of youth sitting on the auditorium floor, front and center. The likelihood of becoming an Olympian is statistically rare, Wilson said. “On average, you’re 92 percent more likely to be struck by lightning.” Yet, these towns consistently send athletes to winter games, generation after generation. Appearing very happy to be home, each Olympian took the stage surrounded by familiar banners and clubs, many of which helped them grow as an athlete: Dewey Mountain Recreation, Lake Placid Ski Club, New York Ski Educational Foundation. “It’s great to see so many young faces,” Bailey said, all smiles. Wrapping his fourth Olympic trip with plans to retire, the biathlete looked to the future. He found it in faces right in front of him. “Anyone here looking to go to the Olympics someday?” he grinned. Over two dozen hands flew up, even one from a trombone player poised for performance with the high school band on the balcony. Bailey said his Biathlon relay team’s sixth place finish in Pyeongchang was unforgettable even without a medal win. He shared the relay, he said, with longtime ski teammate Tim Burke. They have skied, trained and competed together since they were about six-years-old. “I hope you’ll keep trying hard,” Bailey told the youngsters, “and someday you will be in the Olympics, too.” Mazdzer countered lightning strike statistics in his remarks to the crowd. “Kids, you are not more likely to be hit by lightning here,” Mazdzer said, describing how his rise from training and defeat felt at the medal podium in South Korea. “Coming through the struggle the last few years,” Mazdzer said. “I always had a community that supported me. You guys always believed in me even when I didn’t believe it myself. Try as many sports as you can. “You’re not going to be struck by lightning around here, you’re going to become an Olympian. You will not find another small town that creates Olympians like this,” he said.