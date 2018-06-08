Past meets future with innovative project by Keeseville fifth graders

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Maddy Perry, a grade five student at Keeseville Elementary, shares her pioneer cabin display with her family at Museum Night. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Fifth Grader Logan King demonstrates how to splay a hand under the augmented reality sandbox light to make the computer “rain” onto the sand’s landscape. Playing with the sand, digging and mounding, causes topo map markings to shift and rivers to form or blend into lakes. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Keeseville students helped explain how their augmented reality sandbox illustrates topography as they change mountains and rivers in sand. Prev Next

KEESEVILLE | Fifth grade students at Keeseville Elementary School drew a large crowd to their museum night last Thursday.

Displays and interactive science projects showed how months of work, study and hands-on exploration taught them about the history, growth and landscape of their town.

It challenged the young students to think back about how and where they might have built their homes along the AuSable River.

One of seven learning projects on display, a pioneer cabin exercise took weeks of planning and study before a few more weeks of construction.

Each of the 45 fifth graders developed a plan for packing, skills training and a few materials.

And they had to write their choices in pen on project worksheets because it couldn’t be changed.

From the pre-planning notes, students then built replica cabins. If, for instance, they hadn’t chosen “wood” as a material or an ax as an implement, then their cabin had to be built of another material.

Maddy Perry’s cabin was made of wood with a stone fireplace and a loft sleeping space.

“It was hard,” she said of the series of exercises that lead to construction.

“But it was really fun.”

The small, square diorama features a rug and one chair with a few simple cooking implements she also made.

Could she live in this place?

“It would be impossible to live in there,” she mused.

“I wouldn’t fit, well, unless I shrank a lot.”

BIG NIGHT

The event was the culmination of an integrated teaching program created by Grade 5 teachers Becky Bassett, Tim Butler, Lindsey Campagna and Computer Education instructor Mario LaFranca. The collaboration brought many types of learning into each display.

“We did a ton of local research looking at different themes, economic, social, environmental, geological and historic,” explained Bassett.

It started earlier this school year with soils collection from each child’s home. Testing soil types, every student’s home was placed on a diorama of Keeseville around the AuSable River.

Then, circuits with different colored light bulbs lit up soil types: loam, sandy loam or loamy sand.

People viewing the display could push a button to see how the soil types are scattered around Keeseville.