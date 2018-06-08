Past meets future with innovative project by Keeseville fifth graders

1 of 3
Photo by Kim Dedam
Maddy Perry, a grade five student at Keeseville Elementary, shares her pioneer cabin display with her family at Museum Night.
Photo by Kim Dedam
Fifth Grader Logan King demonstrates how to splay a hand under the augmented reality sandbox light to make the computer “rain” onto the sand’s landscape. Playing with the sand, digging and mounding, causes topo map markings to shift and rivers to form or blend into lakes.
Photo by Kim Dedam
Keeseville students helped explain how their augmented reality sandbox illustrates topography as they change mountains and rivers in sand.
KEESEVILLE | Fifth grade students at Keeseville Elementary School drew a large crowd to their museum night last Thursday.
Displays and interactive science projects showed how months of work, study and hands-on exploration taught them about the history, growth and landscape of their town.
It challenged the young students to think back about how and where they might have built their homes along the AuSable River.
One of seven learning projects on display, a pioneer cabin exercise took weeks of planning and study before a few more weeks of construction.
Each of the 45 fifth graders developed a plan for packing, skills training and a few materials.
And they had to write their choices in pen on project worksheets because it couldn’t be changed.
From the pre-planning notes, students then built replica cabins. If, for instance, they hadn’t chosen “wood” as a material or an ax as an implement, then their cabin had to be built of another material.
Maddy Perry’s cabin was made of wood with a stone fireplace and a loft sleeping space.
“It was hard,” she said of the series of exercises that lead to construction.
“But it was really fun.”
The small, square diorama features a rug and one chair with a few simple cooking implements she also made.
Could she live in this place?
“It would be impossible to live in there,” she mused.
“I wouldn’t fit, well, unless I shrank a lot.”
BIG NIGHT
The event was the culmination of an integrated teaching program created by Grade 5 teachers Becky Bassett, Tim Butler, Lindsey Campagna and Computer Education instructor Mario LaFranca. The collaboration brought many types of learning into each display.
“We did a ton of local research looking at different themes, economic, social, environmental, geological and historic,” explained Bassett.
It started earlier this school year with soils collection from each child’s home. Testing soil types, every student’s home was placed on a diorama of Keeseville around the AuSable River.
Then, circuits with different colored light bulbs lit up soil types: loam, sandy loam or loamy sand.
People viewing the display could push a button to see how the soil types are scattered around Keeseville.
“These projects have been ongoing for months,” Butler said.
The focus on systems-based learning helps connects dots between studies in math, science, social studies, reading, writing and public speaking.
An entire hanging display — The Virtual Fact Walk — isn’t just art. It showed about 50 local landmarks, such as the twin steeples at St. John the Baptist Church, built in 1903.
Student illustrations were captioned with QR codes. Strung across a swooping rope, the display spanned the entire length of the school’s auditorium.
In addition to drawing the structure they studied, the kids made a YouTube video report on their historic place, which connects to their drawing with a QR code.
Family and friends could capture code with a smart phone or other device and watch the history report.
Near their interactive soils maps, the students had helped Bassett set up an Augmented Reality Sandbox.
The Linux computer system, developed at the University of California--Davis, programs light shining above the sandbox to measure topographical marks as kids change the sand to build mountains and valleys.
There were a lot of changes in the sandbox landscape as everyone wanted to dig.
A hand held just above a “mountain” creates a downpour of “rain” that then flows in rivulets to blue “rivers” and “ponds” below.
Digging deep enough, students made new rivers and reshaped lakes, learning through visual, tactile experience and a little bit of play how the environment can change.
The museum-quality display drew fascination from younger kids, parents and grandparents alike.
Fifth Grader Logan King showed how to make the computer map “rain.”
“I like it,” he said of the Reality Sandbox project, which combines multiple learning tools into lessons about geography, media, mapping, soils, weather, computer and environmental science.
“It allows you to dig and the water appears if you dig deep enough,” Logan said.
Keeseville school Principal Kevin Hulbert showed how piling sand onto high “mountain” areas to change the topographic overlay creates a white cap, indicating snow.
Bassett, who built the box to hold the special light system above and computers below, put the display on wheels, so it can be moved between various elementary classrooms.
“It’s pretty amazing what the kids have learned,” Principal Hulbert said.
Systems thinking gives students a way to compare past with present to consider the future.
“It creates a sense of how did we get to what we’ve become today. It helps them learn to put things in perspective,” Hulbert said.
Hulbert said he observed the cabin construction project and it was amazing to watch them put together their pioneer homes given the materials and skills they selected weeks before.
“It helped them learn how jobs and the economy can affect the natural and living environment. This type of critical thinking is something they’ll use a lot in their lives.”
Museum Night also connected kids deeply students to Keeseville, its streets, buildings, history and environment.
“We always try to instill pride in the community here,” Grade 5 teacher Mr. Butler said.