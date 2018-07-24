Patakis chat with their neighbors

× The Pataki family, Owen, George, Libby and Emily, field questions from their neighbors at the library in Essex. Photo by Tim Rowland

ESSEX | Former Gov. George Pataki likes to say his Essex farm is his sanctuary, that is to say “a politics-free zone.”

His neighbors have no problem with that.

At a benefit for the Belden Noble Memorial Library, the Pataki family, which owns a working farm just south of town, participated in a “Getting to Know Your Neighbors” series last week, and nary a question from the audience involved the fireworks currently consuming the nation’s capital.

Instead, the packed house wanted to know about his horses, his luck with growing wheat, the water quality of Lake Champlain and — a small town being a small town — what could be done to lower the speed limit in the picturesque waterfront community on the Adirondack Coast.

Pataki, his wife Libby, son Owen and daughter-in-law Emily casually chatted about their background, what they find appealing about Essex and their future plans.

George, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in 2016, raises Angus beef cattle, but says he wants a couple of Jerseys as soon as he can talk Libby into milking.

Libby did not seem to think that day is terribly close at hand, although she allowed that she tries to be fair about animal accommodations.

“She got horses, I got chickens — that doesn’t sound fair to me,” George quipped in reply.

Both George and Libby grew up on farms, George in Peekskill, Libby in France.

George, a Republican, served three terms as governor, and as he travelled around the state, in the back of his mind he was always looking for a community that his family could call home.

Along with an agricultural fabric, the Patakis said they wanted to be on the water in a community with a strong sense of history.

“The people here have done such a tremendous job of protecting that history,” George said. “The people of Essex have made it a community that is so unique and so wonderful.”

George also said a key factor in their decision to buy a farm in Essex was the town’s location within the Adirondack Park.

“It’s protected so you know that the beautiful scenery isn’t going to end up with 4,000 condos.”

George, who speaks five languages, said he’s currently working for a global law firm that’s good enough not to ask him to do any legal work, Instead, he travels the globe building relationships and matching ideas to capital.

“I’m just having fun” he said.

“This is our happy place,” added Libby. “Whenever we would buy or sell a farm, we wound up moving a little further north, and finally we hit the jackpot.”

As governor, George helped heal the open wounds of Sept. 11, and was considered to be a good steward of the environment.

He briefly ran for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, but withdrew before the primaries.

“I don’t miss politics,” he said in response to a question from the audience. “But I do miss the ability to solve problems.”

The “Get to Know Your Neighbor” series continues at the library on the first Thursday the month through December. Here are remaining events in the series:

Aug. 2: Jori and Andy Wekin; Sept. 6: Norma Goff; Oct. 4: Karen Judge Dalton and Rick Dalton; Nov. 1: Kristin Kimball; Dec. 6: Ron Jackson.