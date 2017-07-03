Patients, providers defend Affordable Care Act

× Darlene Imondi, center, said the Affordable Care Act saved her life after she was diagnosed with tongue cancer. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH — The date of Darlene Imondi’s cancer diagnosis is etched into her brain:

May 8, 2015.

Imondi worked full-time as a cashier at Maplefields in Plattsburgh. But it wasn’t until the Medicaid expansion made possible under the Affordable Care Act that she was able to sign up for health insurance.

“If it wasn’t for Medicaid, I wouldn’t be sitting here right now,” Imondi said. “I’m living proof Medicaid helps elderly women.”

Following rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Imondi, 53, continues to recover from her Stage 4 tongue cancer.

Spencer Bosworth, a navigator with Adirondack Health Institute, helped Imondi navigate the insurance marketplace.

“Without Medicaid, she wouldn’t have got that,” Bosworth said. “She was scared she was going to die.”

Imondi, who now relies on a feeding tube, was close to tears as she shared her story at a state-sponsored roundtable in Plattsburgh to discuss how the House and Senate health care bills would affect local patients and providers.

Just hours before, the U.S. Senate had punted on their bill after leadership was unable to wrangle up the necessary votes.

As the healthcare fight drags into summer, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has become a leading critic against the legislation.

The impact in New York, he said, would be devastating, leaving 2.7 million New Yorkers without health insurance.

Both bills would roll back protections for women, children and those with preexisting conditions, he said, while raising premiums for the elderly.

The roundtable was one of nearly a dozen held across the state last week.

“While Congress has demonstrated an appalling lack of transparency and accountability to Americans, we are stepping up to provide New Yorkers with the facts about their health and lives,” said Cuomo in a statement.

Assistant Secretary of Health Megan Baldwin said both bills would permit waivers of the ACA’s Essential Health Benefits requirement that covers some 665,000 New Yorkers.

Providers would then be allowed to drop services now mandated under the ACA, including inpatient and outpatient hospital care, prescription drug coverage, pregnancy, childbirth and mental health services.

Funds to combat the state’s opiate epidemic would also dry up: New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services spent $1.2 billion in 2016, including $798 million through Medicaid.

“This really touches every facet of our health care that we have started to enjoy under the Affordable Care Act,” Baldwin said.

Hudson Headwaters sees 100,000 patients annually, about 9 percent of whom were uninsured before the ACA, said CEO John Rugge.

Rugge cited a patient who he diagnosed with congestive heart failure. But the lifelong logger appeared relieved, citing the coverage he obtained just a week before.

“This is a very scary time for health care,” Rugge said. “These are the people at stake in all these [PowerPoint] slides.”

Harvey Rosenthal is receiving treatment for mental illness. For many, losing their insurance would force them back into the shadows, he said.

“People are afraid, people are afraid in our communities,” said Rosenthal, who lives in Washington County. “Mental health treatment is an essential component in the ACA.”

Gail Myers, deputy director of the NYS Statewide Action Counsel, called the legislation an “age tax” and a “war on seniors.”

More than 15,000 seniors are on Medicaid in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The House and Senate legislation would make their premiums essentially unaffordable, she said, and would have a snowball effect on the medical system.

People will simply delay receiving preventative care until they’re forced to visit an emergency room.

When they become eligible for Medicare at 65, they will be a burden on the system. Arriving sicker and in worse shape, they will be using more insurance as a result, she said.

“They are going to be impacting the solvency of the Medicare trust fund,” Myers said.

Tax credits for high-income Americans would further erode solvency, she said.

Medical providers across the North Country — including Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital — uniformly rejected the first draft of the House’s American Health Care Act in March, citing the funding cuts and projected decrease in revenues from insured patients.

President Trump later called the bill “mean” in a meeting with Republican senators.

The Senate bill contains up to $772 billion in Medicaid cuts. Myers said the reduction would force major staffing reductions, and job losses could cascade down the line, from hospitals to nursing and home health care providers who provide home assistance to the elderly and disabled.

“This is not a health care bill,” Myers said.

As a preventive measure, New York rolled out a series of executive regulations to soften the blow. The order bars state providers from discriminating against those with pre-existing conditions or denying coverage for the 10 essential benefits provided under the ACA.

To safeguard against the marketplace destabilization that occurs when spooked providers leave the marketplace, the state Department of Health will ban all insurers who withdraw from future participation in any program that interacts with the marketplace, including the Essential Plan, Medicaid and Child Health Plus.

New York’s two senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have denounced the bills.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) voted to repeal the ACA in a razor-thin vote in May, citing premium spikes, rising deductibles and loss of choice.

The lawmaker indicated both replacement plans remain a work in progress.

Stefanik worked to add language to the AHCA to ensure Members of Congress live by the same rules as everyone else under the legislation.

“She also fought to have $15 billion added for maternity care and worked to support our county governments by adding language to reduce the burdensome Medicaid mandate that crushes their budgets,” said Tom Flanagin, referring to the Collins-Faso amendment that would prohibit the state from collecting Medicaid shares from counties.

Reigning in Medicaid and shifting to block grants, say Republicans, will help reign in the spiraling costs of the state's Medicaid liability, which at $27 billion, is the highest in the nation.

Flanagin said the lawmaker’s office has heard from “many constituents who like the AHCA, who like different provisions included in it, and many more who continue to want Obamacare repealed.”

Stefanik would like to see more done in the Senate bill to address funding for opioid addiction treatment and maternity care.

“We anticipate there will be changes made to the Senate bill before it moves to the floor for a vote,” Flanagin said. “Just as Congresswoman Stefanik worked to improve the House bill before it came up for a vote, we expect senators to debate and possibly amend this draft before it is finalized.”

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released last week revealed 17 percent of adults approve of the Senate health bill, with 55 percent disapproving.