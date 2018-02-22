Patriot awards are presented

× Presenting Patriotic Employer Awards to International Paper Ticonderoga mill supervisors are, from left, engineer Brent Southerland, who made the nominations, and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Area Chair Emil Baker, with recipients Jason Welch, Chris Dostie and Jay Wilson. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Lt. Commander Brent Southerland appreciates the respect and aid he gets as a U.S. Navy Reserve member employed at International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill.

Southerland asked the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve for three Patriotic Employer Awards for his supervisors at the mill, one each for Reliability Engineering Manager Jason Welch, Maintenance and Engineering Manager Chris Dostie and Mill Manager Jay Wilson.

Along with Employer Support Area Chair Emil Baker, Southerland made the presentations at a recent mill safety meeting.

None of the three knew they were getting the award, so it came as a pleasant surprise when the announcement was made.

“After 16 years of military service, nine of which have been in the U.S. Navy Reserve, this is the first time I have worked for an organization where I felt compelled to nominate anybody for the ESGR Patriot Award,” Southerland said. “The Patriot Award is just the first in a series of Department of Defense awards that recognize individual supervisors and bosses for their efforts to support citizen-warriors through a wide-range of measures, including flexible schedules, time-off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.”

The support that veterans get at the Ticonderoga mill is excellent, Baker said.

“We have a recognition program; it allows our soldiers to go on deployment and come back and integrate into employment,” Baker said. “There are instances where it happens automatically. That’s when we step in and acknowledge it.”

Southerland said he’s often called to duty in the Naval Reserve, and receives tremendous support from his employer.

“I’ve been assigned everywhere but South America and Antarctica,” he said. “I serve as an aviation officer at the White River Junction (Vt.) Navy Operational Support Center.”

Southerland is an electrical reliability engineer at the paper mill, and graduated from Colorado State University.

“As veterans, we often receive thanks for our service and praise for our dedication to country, but (at the meeting) it was all about my employer,” Southerland said afterward. “I had the privilege to recognize my immediate supervisor and reliability leader, Jason Welch, his boss and Manager of Maintenance and Engineering Chris Dostie, and our Mill Manager Jay Wilson, for allowing me the flexibility and support that I need to be an effective Navy Reserve Unit officer-in-charge. With more than 20 percent of the workforce at Ticonderoga being vets, support of the military is just part of the culture at International Paper’s Ticonderoga Mill. Some companies talk about supporting their military members, but fail to deliver the level of support needed to do a good job. IP is the best that I’ve seen in my nine years as a reservist.”

Wilson observed that there are about 120 military veterans working at the 600-employee mill.

“We thank our veterans group,” he said. “We have a bunch of veterans in the mill, and we recognize our veterans as some of our best employees. We recognize the value they bring.”