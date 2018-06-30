Patriotism meets athleticism at Lake Placid fourth

× Expand File photo Olympic up-and-comers, along with established athletes of the Winter Olympics, make up a key part of the Independence Day celebrations in Lake Placid.

LAKE PLACID | In the mountains of the Adirondacks, Fourth of July festivities are deeply rooted in a pair of stories where a rag-tag group of inexperienced men faced off against the strongest power in the world and came out victorious.

Up here, the story of U.S. revolutionaries against Great Britain is just one of them.

That’s because Lake Placid and the North Country is the home of one of the most patriotic moments in the history of United States sports, when the men’s hockey team of 1980 defeated the powerhouse U.S.S.R. team on their way to winning a gold medal.

Now, sports and freedom come together every year on the Fourth of July, as the Village of Lake Placid celebrates the freedom of the nation with pomp, circumstance and the athletic accomplishments of the country’s and local Olympic athletes.

“The theme for this year will be about our Olympic athletes,” said ROOST Executive Director Jim McKenna. “We are going to be honoring three members of Team USA who are retiring from their sports in Andrew Weibrecht, Bill Demong and Tim Burke.”

The trio of Olympic and world champions will take place following the Lake Placid parade at Mid’s Park, which McKenna said will honor the commitment they have shown along with all other top-level athletes have shown to make their Olympic dreams come true.

“It’s great because all of the youth also take place in the parade,” McKenna said. “We have the athletes from the Olympic Training Center who always take part in the parade every year and the youth who line the route to see their hero.”

It’s not just about winter Olympians, either, as the Lake Placid Horse Shows also participate, bringing some of the top equestrian athletes, some of whom have competed at the summer Olympics.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi said the town also shows its Olympic spirit by honoring people who sacrifice their time in order to help events come to life.

“Every year, we celebrate our athletes but we also celebrate our volunteers,” Politi said. “They are the backbone of many events and they deserve that recognition, as well.”

Politi added he always loves the Lake Placid parade, because it is one of the few places where — while celebrating independence and athletic accomplishment — you can find yourself in a snowball fight to help celebrate the region’s traditions.