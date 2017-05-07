Paul Smith’s students win big in entrepreneur contest

× Expand Paul Smith's College

PAUL SMITHS — Four Paul Smith’s College students participated in the North Country Regional Business Plan Competition Friday, April 5, all taking home top three finishes in the entrepreneurship event.

Chris Beckwith, a veteran at Paul Smith’s, took second place and a cash award of $1,000 for the farm-to-table concept “Sweet-n-Simple.”

Stephanie Leiter’s restaurant idea, The Igloo, took third and $500, as did Josh Clemens’ social entrepreneurship entry, an Adirondack educational product line called Little ADK.

Ron Fina, another veteran to enter the competition, rounded out the finishers with third place and $500 for his business Readiness Alert. While the other three will graduate this spring, Fina will be able to participate again next year and expand on the business plan.

The North Country Regional Business Plan, one of 10 regional business competitions, took place at Clarkson University and drew student entrepreneurs from St. Lawrence University, SUNY Plattsburgh, Clarkson and Paul Smith’s.

Five high schools and three transitioning military veterans also took part, putting the total number of teams at 39.

“Paul Smith’s College’s entrepreneurship program is about a creative spirit,” said Dr. Diane Litynski, the Paul Smith’s professor who guided the students in the competition. “Entrepreneurship addresses ‘Why not change the world?’ in as many ways as one has aspirations.”

First and second place finishers in six categories — social entrepreneurship/non-profit, clean technology, advanced technology, information technology, services, and products — will move on to the state competition in Albany, while high school students and transitioning veterans were eligible for monetary awards.