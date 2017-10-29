Paul Smith’s sustainability forum slated

PAUL SMITHS | Ma’ikwe Ludwig, a TEDx speaker and longtime sustainable community activist, will lead a presentation and workshop at the Paul Smith’s College VIC on Nov. 1.

The TED-style talk, which begins at 9:30 a.m., will be based on Ludwig’s recently published book “Together Resilient: Building Community in the Age of Climate Disruption” and touch on ideas such as sustainability initiatives taken at a community level.

The book has received praise from environmental activists including Bill McKibben, who called Ludwig’s exploration of community building “a manual for the future.”

“Rethinking Sustainability,” the afternoon workshop that will run from 1-4 p.m., will dig further into sustainability through the lenses of social dynamics, economics, and our fundamental worldview while drawing on eco-village models from around the globe.

The workshop is $45 per person and free for members of the Paul Smith’s College community.

Learn more and register for the presentation and/or workshop at paulsmiths.edu/vic/together-resilient.