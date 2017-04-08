Paul Smith’s to host workshop for local veterans

PAUL SMITHS — A number of experts will assemble Wednesday, April 12 at Paul Smith’s College to discuss loans, benefits, resources and investment opportunities available to U.S. veterans living in the North Country.

This free workshop, which is geared toward veterans with an interest in starting a business, will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Joan Weill Adirondack Library’s Adirondack Room.

“Educating veterans, whether in the classroom or through this workshop, is an integral part of who we are as a college,” said Amy Tuthill, director of Veteran and Enrollment Services at Paul Smith’s College. “It’s part of our legacy. If we can help a veteran learn more about the opportunities available to them in starting a business, attending college or obtaining the benefits they’ve earned, then we’ve made a difference, and that’s what counts.”

The event will kick off with an introduction by Nicholas Hunt-Bull, provost of Paul Smith’s College, followed by a presentation from Richard Hannis, upstate New York director emeritus of the Service Corps of Retired Executives, who will discuss the free resources available to veterans interested in starting their own businesses.

For more information, email Amy Tuthill at atuthill@paulsmiths.edu or call 327-6862.