Pay phones as rare as unicorns, but still exist

CHESTERTOWN | Stop in the Chester Town Hall, and if you are inclined you can pick up the receiver of the pay phone outside the town court room and put it to your ear.

You won’t hear a dial tone.

Go down the street to Bomber’s Place and you will find another pay phone mounted on the outside of the building.

“It doesn’t work,” said Melissa Carroll, owner of Bomber’s Place.

The same could be true for other pay phones you see along the way, left mounted on walls but no longer functioning, relics of a bygone era before cell phones made them unnecessary - for the most part.

However, Frontier Communications still maintains public telephones in numerous areas throughout the area it services.

“For the most part, these phones see fairly minimal use as other forms of easily accessible communications, such as cell phones, have nearly eliminated demand for stationary public phones,” said Andy Malinoski, a spokesman for Frontier Communications.

Malinoski said Frontier evaluates its public pay phones on a continual basis as a prudent economic measure.

Sometimes it “decommissions” the pay phones based on their condition, usage rates, safety and other considerations.

“The safety and security of the communities we serve is a top priority for Frontier Communications and we carefully consider local impacts before removing these devices,” Malinoski said.

Although they are rare as unicorns, pay phones just keep hanging around.

The new Stewart’s shop on Rt. 28 in the North Creek section of Johnsburg was constructed from the ground up, and it includes a coin-operated pay phone.

“We have been offering pay phones at our shops for decades – a function for business use and as a service for our customers,” said Stewart’s spokesperson Maria D’Amelia, “but now as technology has changed and more people have cell phones, the purpose of these pay phones have transitioned to primarily business usage – it’s our store phone.”

Stewart’s can program the pay phone/store phone from its corporate offices, using speed dial to reach departments and support the shops might need.

D’Amelia said Stewart’s still sees the pay phones as a convenience for customers in case of emergency, even if they are being used less and less.

It also gives someone the option of using a telephone if there is no cell phone signal. D’Amelia said she did not know how long Stewart’s would continue to have pay phones in its stores.

“Time will tell how long we will be able to continue their usage, as the phones themselves become harder to find, and more difficult to find parts. At this point, we are unable to get new software. We will keep them as long as we can support them. And yes, continue to install them at new shops,” D’Amelia said.