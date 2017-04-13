Payless Shoes spared from closures

PLATTSBURGH — As Payless Shoesource prepares to close over 400 locations in the wake of a recent bankruptcy filing, the outlet at Champlain Centre Mall will remain open.

“Yes, we will be staying open,” Store Manager Connie Johnson told the Sun.

The Plattsburgh store is not a franchise, and is corporate-owned and operated.

A corporate spokesperson declined to elaborate on future plans for the location, and how many employees would be affected by potential closures.

Payless Shoesource entered bankruptcy protection on April 4 in Missouri court, according to Forbes, prompting the closure of about 10 percent of the retailer’s 4,400 stores. Forbes reported that the company’s restructuring plan aims to cut its debt load nearly in half, going from $838 million down to $469 million.

“We will make every effort to offer open positions at nearby stores to associates whose store is closing,” said Spreer, in an email. “If there is not an available opening, Payless associates will receive severance pay and, if eligible, benefits to help in their career transition.”

Payless Shoesource isn’t the only local brick-and-mortar chain experiencing financial woes: electronics retailer RadioShack filed for bankruptcy for the second time in March.

Store Manager Norma Donnelly confirmed that the Saranac Lake RadioShack would close later this month, after surviving the last string of closures that shuttered the doors of over 1,000 locations.

According to Donnelly, the store’s last day will be April 30.

FAMILY DOLLAR

Dollar Express, the company that owns Family Dollar, announced that they would be closing and liquidating their Saranac Lake location on June 30. The closure, according to a letter sent to Mayor Clyde Rabideau, will affect four employees.

“We’ll be sad to see Family Dollar leave their northend home as it was well-used and convenient for many years,” said Rabideau, on social media. “Perhaps this space will be an opportunity for another great venture.”

The closure comes after Family Dollar merged with Dollar Tree in 2015.

Representatives of the Plattsburgh Family Dollar locations at Cornelia Street and Skyway Plaza confirmed that their locations would remain open.