Peak 47 opens at Whiteface Lodge

× Expand Tim Rowland Mixologist Zachary Blair is a star attraction at Peak 47, where he concocts unique libations and serves them in a smoking chest.

LAKE PLACID | Whiteface Lodge, a luxury resort just west of Lake Placid, unveiled the “Peak 47” lounge last week, a rustic hangout that officials hope will be an attractive watering hole for locals and a casual dining experience for guests.

The lounge is a new take on the previous space, which served as an arm of the Kanu fine-dining room.

As with everything at the lodge, Peak 47 has an elegant, distinctly Adirondack feel. Carved wood furniture, stonework and varnished timbers give the bar area a club-like atmosphere, while the darker space gives way to a bright and inviting dining area with plenty of windows that look out over the Adirondack landscape.

“This is a little more casual with a different menu and a great bar experience,” sad Whiteface representative Brock Talbot.

Behind the bar is lead mixologist Zachary Blair who, if a beer and shot seem too pedestrian, will engage the imbiber in “The Game,” a rapid-fire series of questions that result in a personalized libation. Patrons are asked their preferences — beach or mountains, Tokyo or Los Angeles, sweet or savory, favorite color— and taking this information, Blair hunches over his potions like a sorcerer, delivering the personalized libation in a small chest.

When the chest is opened, the cocktail is revealed, eventually, but not before a thick haze of smoke in which it is hidden has a chance to clear. Needless to say, this is an attention-grabber.

“It gets people talking at the bar,” Talbot said.

For the somewhat less adventurous, the bar offers local and regional beers and more than 400 regional, domestic and international wines.

The menu, like the decor, is an upscale take on the traditional — truffle fries, for example, and a burger dressed up in chipotle aioli.

Peak 47 will also have live music on weekends.

“This is definitely more of a local hangout where you can get the resort experience and come out and have a fun night,” Talbot said.