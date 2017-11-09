Pedal-powered roving party-bar proposed for Lake George

LAKE GEORGE | Revelers next summer may be sipping and socializing with friends or co-workers as they collaboratively pedal-power a bar roving around Lake George.
Lake George Village officials heard a proposal Oct. 16 from area attorney Greg Teresi to operate a “brewcycle” enterprise with 8 to 16 people pedaling the mobile bar on tours through the streets of the village, primarily on weekends.
“It’s a unique way to get around,” Teresi said. “It’s something different that would add to the momentum that the village always has had.”
Similar rolling bars have been operating for years in Nashville; New Orleans; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas and other tourist-oriented municipalities.
Teresi operates Brewcycle enterprises in Troy, Schenectady and Hudson N.Y. and he is poised to launch a similar concession in Saratoga Springs.
In Lake George, Teresi proposed that the brewcycle tour would last for about two hours, stopping at various bars in the village for up to a half-hour each.
He said his initial plans call for the tours to start at Deuce Moose Cafe on Beach Road, then head southwest up Westbrook Road then cross Canada St. to the Adirondack Pub & Brewery.
From there, the pedal-powered bar, traveling from 5 to 10 miles per hour, would cruise primarily on the village back streets to one or more other taverns on its route.
Teresi said he’d like the tours to operate seasonally, afternoons and evenings until about 11 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays (but Thursday might not be feasible, he said, due to the traffic during the village’s weekly fireworks displays).
Village Trustee Ray Perry said he had questions concerning how mobile bars could operate in Lake George considering both the village’s existing open container law and its relatively steep hills.
“The riders better be pedaling really hard,” he said.
Teresi responded that sipping clientele in his Troy and Schenectady enterprises are quite able to power the brewcycles over the inclines in both of those cities.
“Our brewcycles must have at least six pedaling passengers,” he said. “At times, it’s a workout.”
Blais said the village’s open container law could be waived or amended to allow such mobile bars.
Trustee John Root aired his thoughts.
“My concern is that it might become a rolling intoxication circus, a public nuisance, or a publicity nightmare,” he said with a smile.
Teresi replied that his brewcycle drivers were trained to monitor how much people drink, and they wouldn’t allow intoxicated passengers to finish their ride.
“I’m a municipal attorney, and this would be closely managed,” Terisi said. He also is co-proprietor of Tiki Tours, which has successfully operated Polynesian-themed bars floating atop Lake George. They have been a popular attraction in 2017, their debut year.
“I haven’t heard any bad news reports, so you must be doing something right,” Root responded, referring to the Troy and Schenectady brewcycle enterprises.
Terisi said he was willing to operate the brewcycles whether or not passengers would be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages onboard.
He said that in Hudson, such imbibing while pedaling is allowed, but in Troy and Schenectady, only non-alcoholic beverages are permitted enroute.
He said no “walk-up” patrons would be accommodated, and that tour tickets would be sold online or at the Lake George Beach Club, one of its proposed tour stops.
Teresi’s brewcycles have been operating in Schenectady since summer 2015, and his Troy tours began about two years earlier. He noted that in all his host cities, no problems have occurred.
He described the brewcycles as roadworthy — steered by a bartender/pilot and equipped with headlights, turn signals and brake lights — and that they blended well in traffic in various cities.
Teresi said that most of his clientele were in their late 20s and in their 30s, rarely younger. The brewcycle drivers and tavern proprietors would be checking passengers’ I.D.’s he said.
The brewcycle tours are often booked with groups, as well as couples and individuals, and the latter provides a fun way to make new friends, Teresi said.
“Its quite an experience,” he said. “Everybody is there to have a good time.”
Blais suggested that the enterprise be allowed on a one-season trial basis.
“We’re interested in exploring this concept,” he said, noting that a village franchise for such a business would likely have to be advertised for bids. “We’re always looking for new attractions.”
Blais and trustees suggested that Teresi should come back to the board with more details, including a specific tour route.
‘‘I’m happy to fine-tune my presentation,” Teresi responded.