Pedal-powered roving party-bar proposed for Lake George

LAKE GEORGE | Revelers next summer may be sipping and socializing with friends or co-workers as they collaboratively pedal-power a bar roving around Lake George.

Lake George Village officials heard a proposal Oct. 16 from area attorney Greg Teresi to operate a “brewcycle” enterprise with 8 to 16 people pedaling the mobile bar on tours through the streets of the village, primarily on weekends.

“It’s a unique way to get around,” Teresi said. “It’s something different that would add to the momentum that the village always has had.”

Similar rolling bars have been operating for years in Nashville; New Orleans; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas and other tourist-oriented municipalities.

Teresi operates Brewcycle enterprises in Troy, Schenectady and Hudson N.Y. and he is poised to launch a similar concession in Saratoga Springs.

In Lake George, Teresi proposed that the brewcycle tour would last for about two hours, stopping at various bars in the village for up to a half-hour each.

He said his initial plans call for the tours to start at Deuce Moose Cafe on Beach Road, then head southwest up Westbrook Road then cross Canada St. to the Adirondack Pub & Brewery.

From there, the pedal-powered bar, traveling from 5 to 10 miles per hour, would cruise primarily on the village back streets to one or more other taverns on its route.

Teresi said he’d like the tours to operate seasonally, afternoons and evenings until about 11 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays (but Thursday might not be feasible, he said, due to the traffic during the village’s weekly fireworks displays).

Village Trustee Ray Perry said he had questions concerning how mobile bars could operate in Lake George considering both the village’s existing open container law and its relatively steep hills.

“The riders better be pedaling really hard,” he said.

Teresi responded that sipping clientele in his Troy and Schenectady enterprises are quite able to power the brewcycles over the inclines in both of those cities.

“Our brewcycles must have at least six pedaling passengers,” he said. “At times, it’s a workout.”

Blais said the village’s open container law could be waived or amended to allow such mobile bars.