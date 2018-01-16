PenAir concerned over possible job cuts

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
If the federal Department of Transportation approves a plan for SkyWest to takeover as the Plattsburgh International Airport’s primary commercial airline, fliers may soon see a connection from Plattsburgh International to Washington, D.C. Both local and federal officials have praised the Clinton County Legislature’s decision to back SkyWest. But not everyone is thrilled: pictured are employees of PenAir alongside members of the county’s airport subcommittee.
PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh may be getting a direct line to Washington, D.C.
But the decision to switch providers may lead to job losses for PenAir, the airport’s main commercial airline.
County and Plattsburgh International Airport officials announced last week they would endorse SkyWest as an Essential Air Service (EAS) provider to the federal Department of Transportation (DOT).
Each rural airport can only have one EAS provider, which means if the DOT approves the subsidies for SkyWest, a United Airlines partner, the company will be forced to pull out of Plattsburgh entirely, said PenAir Vice President of Marketing and Sales Missy Roberts.
PenAir currently provides service to Boston, but relies on EAS to subsidize the flights.
“If we chose to stay without the subsidy, (Boston) would no longer be an EAS route,” Roberts said. “The other carrier wouldn’t be subsidized either — an airline can only get federal subsidies (through EAS) if there’s only one carrier.”
That means the loss of over 20 jobs locally, and for fliers, the loss of direct transportation to Boston Logan International Airport.
The move to back SkyWest was widely praised by lawmakers and business leaders throughout the region, who cited the importance of offering direct service the nation’s capital.
But not everyone agrees that a switch to SkyWest is in the area’s best interest.
Over a dozen employees of PenAir, the primary airline of Plattsburgh International since 2012, packed the county’s conference room last Wednesday to plead with the legislature to stick with their company.
For them, it was a last-ditch effort to save their jobs.
“Unfortunately, (if SkyWest is chosen for EAS subsidies) we would not have employees there because we wouldn’t be there,” Roberts told The Sun in an phone interview.
‘YOU'RE GETTING RID OF OUR JOBS’
Six airlines submitted bids to become Plattsburgh International’s primary commercial airline, a number that County Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10) called “remarkable.”
PenAir was the highest bidder, according to Airport Manager Christopher Kreig. The airline’s submitted bid included a provision to be the sole EAS provider for three different airports, including Plattsburgh International.
“It was an all-or-nothing proposal,” he said in a phone interview with The Sun.
Kellen Louis, a Plattsburgh-based PenAir employee, implored the legislature to look beyond the financial figures.
“I know it’s easy to look at numbers in a packet,” said Louis. “But when you get rid of this company, you’re getting rid of our jobs.
“To us, the future is more than just numbers.”
According to Dallas Anthony, the Anchorage, Alaska-based manager of ground operations, the company employs over 20 staff locally.
Anthony says that works out to $1.3 million in salaries, not including rental fees the airline pays to the airport.
The number of jobs SkyWest would bring to the airport, and how its local staffing numbers would compare to PenAir, wasn’t immediately available. Kreig said that more details would come after DOT approval.
An email sent to SkyWest’s corporate offices asking for anticipated local staffing numbers was not returned before this edition went to print on Tuesday morning.
Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), head of the Plattsburgh International Airport subcommittee, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on anticipated job creation before this edition went to print.
HONOR FLIGHT
For the last few years, the North Country Honor Flight has chartered a PenAir plane to fly veterans to the Baltimore-Washington Airport.
But the group now questions if that can continue with a new airline.
“Our ease of operations comes from the people we work with,” said Barrie Finnegan, president of the North Country Honor Flight. “PenAir is one of them.”
Finnegan said that beyond offering a flight to local veterans traveling to Washington, D.C., the crew has accompanied the vets as they visit the city.
“What PenAir does is way above and beyond the call of duty,” he said.
It’s unclear whether SkyWest would be willing to take over those duties from PenAir.
“I haven’t worked with another airline yet,” Finnegan said.
CONCERNED ABOUT MOVE
Jarrid McBicker, an AMP mechanic for the airline, noted that many local AMP mechanics may have to relocate if PenAir is passed on.
“It would suck to have to move away from an area I love,” he said.
The Clinton County Legislature, following the meeting with PenAir employees, decided to recommend SkyWest as the airport’s primary airline.
SkyWest would provide service to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., a major hub with connections to airports all around the world.
The choice still has to be approved by the federal Department of Transportation before it’s a done deal, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.
If approved, service could begin as soon as this summer.
‘HERE TO SERVE’
Kreig told The Sun that he believes the switch to SkyWest will be a good thing for the community in the long run.
He said that he’s worked with many of the employees through PenAir and other airlines that have passed through Plattsburgh International over the years.
“I’ve worked with these folks,” he said. “They’ve been good partners. But there’s more to it.”
There are over four million people within a 90-minute radius of Plattsburgh International, according to Kreig, and Washington, D.C. was found to have the biggest market in the area.
Kreig told reporters that at the end of the day, the airport is a business.
“And our customer is the community. We’re here to serve them.”