PenAir concerned over possible job cuts

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo If the federal Department of Transportation approves a plan for SkyWest to takeover as the Plattsburgh International Airport’s primary commercial airline, fliers may soon see a connection from Plattsburgh International to Washington, D.C. Both local and federal officials have praised the Clinton County Legislature’s decision to back SkyWest. But not everyone is thrilled: pictured are employees of PenAir alongside members of the county’s airport subcommittee.

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh may be getting a direct line to Washington, D.C.

But the decision to switch providers may lead to job losses for PenAir, the airport’s main commercial airline.

County and Plattsburgh International Airport officials announced last week they would endorse SkyWest as an Essential Air Service (EAS) provider to the federal Department of Transportation (DOT).

Each rural airport can only have one EAS provider, which means if the DOT approves the subsidies for SkyWest, a United Airlines partner, the company will be forced to pull out of Plattsburgh entirely, said PenAir Vice President of Marketing and Sales Missy Roberts.

PenAir currently provides service to Boston, but relies on EAS to subsidize the flights.

“If we chose to stay without the subsidy, (Boston) would no longer be an EAS route,” Roberts said. “The other carrier wouldn’t be subsidized either — an airline can only get federal subsidies (through EAS) if there’s only one carrier.”

That means the loss of over 20 jobs locally, and for fliers, the loss of direct transportation to Boston Logan International Airport.

The move to back SkyWest was widely praised by lawmakers and business leaders throughout the region, who cited the importance of offering direct service the nation’s capital.

But not everyone agrees that a switch to SkyWest is in the area’s best interest.

Over a dozen employees of PenAir, the primary airline of Plattsburgh International since 2012, packed the county’s conference room last Wednesday to plead with the legislature to stick with their company.

For them, it was a last-ditch effort to save their jobs.

“Unfortunately, (if SkyWest is chosen for EAS subsidies) we would not have employees there because we wouldn’t be there,” Roberts told The Sun in an phone interview.

‘YOU'RE GETTING RID OF OUR JOBS’

Six airlines submitted bids to become Plattsburgh International’s primary commercial airline, a number that County Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10) called “remarkable.”

PenAir was the highest bidder, according to Airport Manager Christopher Kreig. The airline’s submitted bid included a provision to be the sole EAS provider for three different airports, including Plattsburgh International.

“It was an all-or-nothing proposal,” he said in a phone interview with The Sun.