PenAir ends Plattsburgh service this Friday

File photo PenAir will cease operations at Plattsburgh International Airport this Friday.

PLATTSBURGH | PenAir will cease operations at Plattsburgh International Airport this Friday — a full month before their scheduled departure date.

“We have suspended service due to critical staff levels,” a PenAir spokesperson told The Sun on Wednesday.

Asked how many employees typically serviced Plattsburgh and how many employees remained, a PenAir spokesperson said the airline was unable to provide those numbers.

PenAir’s departure comes one month before the airline originally planned to leave and three months earlier than a Department of Transportation order requested.

The result will be a three-month gap in service at the airport, temporarily leaving fliers without a northern-state connection.

Service to Florida and South Carolina will not be interrupted.

Robert Hall, a county legislator for Area 10 and head of the county airport subcommittee, said he hasn’t yet spoken with PenAir about their accelerated departure.

“If they’re all done Friday, they have not told us,” Hall said. “I’m very discouraged that they’re leaving a month early.”

Hall said that the county has been in contact with PenAir’s remaining staff at Plattsburgh International, and even they were unaware of the airline’s early departure.

“What they’ve done to their employees here is wrong and totally unacceptable,” Hall said, who continued on to say that he hopes the employees will be able to find jobs with SkyWest or Eagle Aviation, the airport’s new fixed base operator. “It’s really outrageous.”

Asked if PenAir had informed their employees that the airline was ceasing operations, a spokesperson simply said: “Yes.”

Plattsburgh International Airport Manager Christopher Kreig did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CONTINUITY OF SERVICE

As recently as May 1, local officials were under the impression that PenAir would remain at Plattsburgh International until the new Essential Air Service (EAS) provider, SkyWest, would begin service on Aug. 29.

That expectation of continuity of service stemmed from an official Department of Transportation selection order, which says that despite the airline’s EAS contract expiring on June 30, “PenAir is required to serve Plattsburgh with the current service pattern until SkyWest begins full EAS at the community.”

For remaining in the community to ensure a smooth transition, PenAir would be compensated at a higher rate based on its latest EAS bid, according to the DOT documents.