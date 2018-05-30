PenAir ends Plattsburgh service this Friday

File photo
PLATTSBURGH | PenAir will cease operations at Plattsburgh International Airport this Friday — a full month before their scheduled departure date.
“We have suspended service due to critical staff levels,” a PenAir spokesperson told The Sun on Wednesday.
Asked how many employees typically serviced Plattsburgh and how many employees remained, a PenAir spokesperson said the airline was unable to provide those numbers.
PenAir’s departure comes one month before the airline originally planned to leave and three months earlier than a Department of Transportation order requested.
The result will be a three-month gap in service at the airport, temporarily leaving fliers without a northern-state connection.
Service to Florida and South Carolina will not be interrupted.
Robert Hall, a county legislator for Area 10 and head of the county airport subcommittee, said he hasn’t yet spoken with PenAir about their accelerated departure.
“If they’re all done Friday, they have not told us,” Hall said. “I’m very discouraged that they’re leaving a month early.”
Hall said that the county has been in contact with PenAir’s remaining staff at Plattsburgh International, and even they were unaware of the airline’s early departure.
“What they’ve done to their employees here is wrong and totally unacceptable,” Hall said, who continued on to say that he hopes the employees will be able to find jobs with SkyWest or Eagle Aviation, the airport’s new fixed base operator. “It’s really outrageous.”
Asked if PenAir had informed their employees that the airline was ceasing operations, a spokesperson simply said: “Yes.”
Plattsburgh International Airport Manager Christopher Kreig did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CONTINUITY OF SERVICE
As recently as May 1, local officials were under the impression that PenAir would remain at Plattsburgh International until the new Essential Air Service (EAS) provider, SkyWest, would begin service on Aug. 29.
That expectation of continuity of service stemmed from an official Department of Transportation selection order, which says that despite the airline’s EAS contract expiring on June 30, “PenAir is required to serve Plattsburgh with the current service pattern until SkyWest begins full EAS at the community.”
For remaining in the community to ensure a smooth transition, PenAir would be compensated at a higher rate based on its latest EAS bid, according to the DOT documents.
A DOT spokesperson told The Sun last month that if PenAir departs prior to SkyWest starting service on the agreed-upon date, “the department would turn the matter over to the Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings.”
“We have already required PenAir to continue service until Aug. 29,” the spokesperson said.
In the past the DOT has fined carriers for failing to comply with the federal laws on EAS, the spokesperson said.
PenAir CEO Danny Seybert said in a statement that the airline’s intention was initially to remain until the replacement carrier began service, and they had agreed to pay retention incentives to mechanics and pilots for them to remain with PenAir.
“However, due to the continued loss of mechanics and pilots as a result of the DOT’s decision to award the EAS routes to other carriers, many mechanics and pilots have accepted employment elsewhere and after May 31, we will not have the required resources to continue operations,” Seybert said.
“This is not a new situation for airlines to be put in at times like this when the DOT chooses to change carriers in a community.
“While we have done everything, we can to commit to our contractual agreement, safety is above and beyond our number one priority. We will remain steadfast as long as it is safe.”
Customers currently holding reservations/tickets on PenAir after May 31 can contact PenAir Reservations at 800-448-4226 for a full refund, according to a news release from the airline.
For tickets purchased on other carriers or through any of the online travel agencies, passengers will need to contact them directly.
SKYWEST ON THE HORIZON
SkyWest Airlines will begin daily United Express jet service between Plattsburgh International and Washington-Dulles International Airport on Aug. 29.
The twice-daily flights, aboard a Bombardier CRJ200, will mark the first time Plattsburgh travelers will have direct access to Washington, D.C. since the facility opened in 2006.
Tickets are available now at united.com.