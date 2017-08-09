PenAir files for bankruptcy

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Peninsula Airways, an airline that offers flights out of the Plattsburgh International Airport, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last weekend, according to the Associated Press.

PLATTSBURGH — Peninsula Airways, an airline that offers flights out of the Plattsburgh International Airport (PLB), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last weekend.

The airline, also known as PenAir, plans to close its “money-losing” hubs in Portland, Oregon and Denver while retaining its more successful Boston operations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

PenAir’s flights out of PLB — which include two flights to Boston per weekday and one on weekends — will not be affected, according to the Associated Press.

According to a post on social media from the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport in Oregon, effective Aug. 7, PenAir ceased all non-essential service routes in the pacific northwest, including flights in California.

For more information about PenAir’s flights out of PLB, visit flyplattsburgh.com.