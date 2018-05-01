PenAir, flouting DOT order, says goodbye to Plattsburgh

File photo
A PenAir spokesperson said last week that the company planned to pull out of Plattsburgh International Airport on June 30, two months before the airport’s new Essential Air Service provider, SkyWest, is set to start service.
PLATTSBURGH | PenAir said last Friday that the airline plans to cease service to Boston from Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) on June 30.
But the pullout comes in direct opposition to an order from the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) requiring the airline to remain until incoming provider SkyWest begins service.
PenAir’s departure could translate to a two-month gap in service at the airport and temporarily leave fliers without a northern-state connection. Service to Florida and South Carolina would not be interrupted.
The airline’s announcement came as a surprise to airport and Clinton County officials alike.
PBG Airport Manager Christopher Kreig said that after hearing NBC5’s report on PenAir’s plans last Wednesday, he tried to get in contact with officials at PenAir to confirm, but as of last Friday had gotten no response.
“If that is in fact the case, that is deeply disappointing,” he told The Sun.
That expectation of continuity of service stemmed from an official DOT selection order, which says that despite the airline’s Essential Air Service (EAS) contract expiring on June 30, “PenAir is required to serve Plattsburgh with the current service pattern until SkyWest begins full EAS at the community.”
For remaining in the community to ensure a smooth transition, PenAir would be compensated at a higher rate based on its latest EAS bid, according to the DOT documents. (PenAir CEO Danny Seybert confirmed this was accurate in a phone interview with The Sun.)
Seybert told The Sun that the airline was departing when their contract with the DOT expires on June 30, citing the same order that requires the airline to stay.
“We are assuming that SkyWest is going to start July 1,” he said.
Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), who chairs the county PBG committee, said he doubts that PenAir will actually leave prematurely.
“I honestly don’t believe this is going to happen,” he said. “I think it would be in their best interest to stay.”
After hearing Seybert’s comments on Friday afternoon, Hall said:
“The DOT has told us that PenAir has to stay here, they are expected to stay here, until SkyWest starts service, which would be Aug. 29,” he said. “They have informed PenAir of that and it’s in their contract.”
REQUIRED TO STAY
A DOT spokesperson told The Sun that if PenAir departs prior to SkyWest starting service on Aug. 29, “the department would turn the matter over to the Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings.”
“We have already required PenAir to continue service until Aug. 29,” the spokesperson said.
In the past the DOT has fined carriers for failing to comply with the federal laws on EAS, the spokesperson said.
ECHOES OF CRESCENT CITY
This sudden conundrum at Plattsburgh International Airport echoes that of a small, rural airport based in Crescent City, California: the Del Norte County Airport.
Last year, PenAir served the Del Norte County Airport under an EAS contract, much like the one with PBG — except when it came time to renew that contract last summer, PenAir won the bid, according to Del Norte County Airport Director Susan Daugherty.
“We had already had our EAS selection and PenAir was selected and awarded the contract for the upcoming year,” she told The Sun. “That was in June, and the awarded contract began in October.”
But that August PenAir filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and notified the airport they would not take on the new contract, she said.
“They had planned on leaving early.”
The DOT issued a hold-in order, requiring PenAir to remain at the airport until a replacement was found. After a new round of proposals, none that “adequately met the needs of our community,” the airport was forced to seek an alternative which took more time, according to Daugherty.
Then PenAir, the only airline serving Del Norte at the time, dropped a bombshell.
“They announced mid-December they were ceasing operations,” she said, noting that the airline cited a lack of pilots at the time. “The hold-in was not enforced.”
The airport — a small coastal operation nearly six hours south of Portland, Oregon and nearly seven hours north of Sacramento, California — was without service from last December through April of this year, when Contour Airlines moved in.
When told of the situation at PBG, Daugherty said:
“Well, at least it seems what you’re going through is a temporary situation,” she said.
SkyWest has announced that it will start flights on Aug. 29, 60 days after the end of PenAir’s EAS contract with PBG.