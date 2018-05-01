PenAir, flouting DOT order, says goodbye to Plattsburgh

× Expand File photo A PenAir spokesperson said last week that the company planned to pull out of Plattsburgh International Airport on June 30, two months before the airport’s new Essential Air Service provider, SkyWest, is set to start service.

PLATTSBURGH | PenAir said last Friday that the airline plans to cease service to Boston from Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) on June 30.

But the pullout comes in direct opposition to an order from the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) requiring the airline to remain until incoming provider SkyWest begins service.

PenAir’s departure could translate to a two-month gap in service at the airport and temporarily leave fliers without a northern-state connection. Service to Florida and South Carolina would not be interrupted.

The airline’s announcement came as a surprise to airport and Clinton County officials alike.

PBG Airport Manager Christopher Kreig said that after hearing NBC5’s report on PenAir’s plans last Wednesday, he tried to get in contact with officials at PenAir to confirm, but as of last Friday had gotten no response.

“If that is in fact the case, that is deeply disappointing,” he told The Sun.

That expectation of continuity of service stemmed from an official DOT selection order, which says that despite the airline’s Essential Air Service (EAS) contract expiring on June 30, “PenAir is required to serve Plattsburgh with the current service pattern until SkyWest begins full EAS at the community.”

For remaining in the community to ensure a smooth transition, PenAir would be compensated at a higher rate based on its latest EAS bid, according to the DOT documents. (PenAir CEO Danny Seybert confirmed this was accurate in a phone interview with The Sun.)

Seybert told The Sun that the airline was departing when their contract with the DOT expires on June 30, citing the same order that requires the airline to stay.

“We are assuming that SkyWest is going to start July 1,” he said.

Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), who chairs the county PBG committee, said he doubts that PenAir will actually leave prematurely.

“I honestly don’t believe this is going to happen,” he said. “I think it would be in their best interest to stay.”

After hearing Seybert’s comments on Friday afternoon, Hall said:

“The DOT has told us that PenAir has to stay here, they are expected to stay here, until SkyWest starts service, which would be Aug. 29,” he said. “They have informed PenAir of that and it’s in their contract.”